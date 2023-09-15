Esteban Ocon reveals that Alpine's woeful race weekend in Monza was not power unit-induced

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon feels that the team's lack of pace during the Italian GP weekend was not down to power unit performance.

The French outfit Is one of only four teams to have their own power units on the grid which includes Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda RBPT. However, it is safe to say that they have the worst power unit in terms of horsepower and performance on the grid currently compared to their rivals.

This has meant that they are currently one of the slowest teams on the straights.

However, as per Race Fans, Esteban Ocon claimed that the team's performance in Monza was not entirely down to the power-unit deficit but also the deficiencies they have aerodynamically.

“It’s never one thing in Formula 1," Ocon said. "It’s obviously not our strongest area either. But we were struggling quite a lot in corners as well, not being happy with either the balance of the car or how it felt. The good thing, in a way, from that weekend, is how much we’ve learned."

"And the other good thing is how we got the maximum out of the car in qualifying. [Unfortunately] we were not quick enough, but both cars were within three-thousandths which really shows how much we are pushing with the set-up, the directions, and how close we were for both cars," he added.

Esteban Ocon previews the Singapore GP weekend for Alpine

Ocon stated that he was looking forward to racing in Singapore as he believes it will be a good track for Alpine and would suit its higher downforce package much better than it did a couple of weeks ago in Monza.

In his preview for the race weekend, the Frenchman spoke about the difficulties and the demands of the track and said:

"I enjoy going to Singapore and, although this track poses some unique challenges, I do feel comfortable driving there. It is physically very demanding on the body, which of course, all drivers prepare for, but I think driving around any city streets under the lights is always exhilarating."

"Unlike Monza, the Marina Bay circuit is a slower, twisty track, making it a very technical circuit for us drivers. Furthermore, we know that a street track like Singapore can present opportunities to do well and we will be looking to maximize these chances and aim to get back into the points come Sunday and make my birthday extra special!"

It will be fascinating to see how Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly perform in Singapore. They cannot afford any more mistakes and poor weekends as they did in Monza if they want to finish in the top 5 in the constructors' championship.