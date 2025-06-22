Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla flaunts toned abs in an all-white attire

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, Flavy Barla, flaunted her toned abs and physique in her latest Instagram post. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Barla posted a mirror selfie to set fitness goals.
Ocon, who made his F1 debut back in 2016 with Manor Racing, entered his 10th year in Formula 1 in 2025. He parted ways with Alpine in 2024, marking the end of a five-year-long association, to join the American outfit Haas F1 instead.
The Frenchman wasn't allowed to race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Alpine, as he asked for an early release from his contract to feature in post-season testing with Haas.
Meanwhile, the 2025 season has been promising for Ocon. He has 22 points in 10 races, placing himself ninth in the championship standings.
Amid an off-weekend, Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, Flavy Barla, enjoyed a nice vacation with friends. She dressed up in a breezy white outfit to flaunt her toned abs.
Flavy Barla, a medical student based in France, began dating Ocon in 2023. The couple made it official by posting pictures on social media. Not only that, but Barla attended several race weekends to support her partner.
Earlier this year, Ocon and Barla attended the Cannes Film Festival and stunned in designer outfits. Last week, the couple also attended the premiere of 'F1: The Movie" in New York. Apart from this, they often shower love on each other via social media.
Flavy Barla is also a social media influencer with over 246K followers on Instagram. Her feed consists of vacation pictures, including the ones with Ocon and brand collaborations.
Meanwhile, Ocon will be next seen in action at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 29.
Esteban Ocon opens up on Alpine's struggles
Alpine has been struggling heavily in the 2025 F1 season, dropping last in the constructors' championship with 11 points after 10 races. They replaced Esteban Ocon with rookie driver Jack Doohan. But that experiment was short-lived, as Doohan was fired before the Imola GP, and reserve driver Franco Colapinto took his place.
Amid Alpine's downfall, Ocon stated that he is not enjoying his ex-team's struggle, irrespective of the differences they had that led to his ouster. Talking to RacingNews365, he said:
"You never smile to see someone struggling. To me, it was very clear that I wanted to come here for a very long time. I took my decision; it was clear that we were not aiming for the same things with the team and that I needed a new challenge because we were not going to go forward together. We didn't agree on so many things."
Esteban Ocon added that Alpine has the potential to improve and recover the deficit sooner rather than later.