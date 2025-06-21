Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla flaunts toned abs in latest social media post

Flavy Barla, Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, posted a mirror selfie in a workout outfit to flaunt her toned abs. She posted an Instagram story to flaunt her fitness, and fans adored the picture.

Ocon, the Haas F1 driver, switched to the American-based outfit earlier this year after parting ways with Alpine in 2024, thus ending a five-year stint. The Frenchman is having a promising season with 22 points clubbed in 10 races.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Ocon is dating France-based medical student and social media influencer Flavy Barla. The rumors of their relationship flared during the summer break of 2023. By the end of the 2023 season, Barla attended the Abu Dhabi GP with Ocon, thus confirming dating speculations.

Recently, Flavy Barla posted a selfie on her Instagram handle to flaunt her toned abs. She posed for a mirror selfie and donned a workout outfit. Her fitness level impressed the fans on social media.

Flavy Barla's IG Story [Image Source: @flavy.barla/Instagram]

Barla is quite popular on Instagram with 246K followers. She often works with brands and posts regularly about her day-to-day life. Last month, Flavy Barla and Esteban Ocon attended the Cannes Film Festival together and grabbed the limelight for their designer outfits.

Meanwhile, on the track, Ocon last scored points in Canada, finishing P9. His highest finish of the season was P7 in Monaco. With 22 points, he is placed ninth in the championship standings.

On the other hand, the Haas F1 team jumped to sixth position in the constructors' standings with 28 points in 10 races. They're seemingly ahead of Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Sauber, and Alpine.

Esteban Ocon reacts to scoring points on Haas' 200th Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The Haas F1 team celebrated a special milestone during the 2025 Canadian GP, as it marked their 200th race in Formula 1. Esteban Ocon made the occasion memorable by scoring points, finishing P9 after starting the race from P14.

He went with the hard tires and pulled off a longer stint before pitting for mediums. Ocon avoided traffic and overcut his rivals to perfection and managed to finish P9.

Meanwhile, Ocon called the result a reward for the whole team, especially after taking a risk with the strategy when the midfield fight is so tight. Talking to the media after the race, he said (via Formula 1):

“Very pleased, very pleased with the whole work that the team did this weekend. It was not clear-cut that that strategy was going to be better before the race, but it paid off to take the risk, and we managed to deliver a very solid one, solid laps in clean air, which was important, so we overcut quite a lot of cars."

Esteban Ocon added that scoring points on his team's 200th Grand Prix was special and meaningful. His teammate, Oliver Bearman, however, finished P11 and went home with zero points.

