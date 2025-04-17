Esteban Ocon shares his emotions behind sitting out of the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon revealed that it was "extremely hard" for him to sit out the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he was let go by Alpine after the penultimate round. The French driver joined the American team at the end of the 2024 season after he took part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Previously, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner had been part of the Enstone-based outfit since the 2020 season and achieved all of his four podiums with Alpine. However, it was a disappointing end to their five-year partnership after he was dropped by the French team post Qatar and replaced by Jack Doohan.

Ocon had already signed a contract with Haas for 2025, with whom Alpine were in the fight for P6 in the Constructors' Championship. While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the 28-year-old reflected on sitting out the final race of last year and said:

"It was extremely hard because I wanted to finish this story on a high with the team, but we can't remake the past, that's how things have happened. What was even harder was the fact that I'd watched the race from the hotel. I've never missed a race since I joined Formula 1 in 2016, even when I was a reserve in 2019, I was always on site as soon as there was a car firing up." (47:25 onwards)

"I'm there, I'm behind the exhaust, behind the wheel, there's no other way, but yeah, I mean I've decided not to disrupt the team's last race at Haas. It was Kmag's last race with the team, and Nico's last race with the team, and I just let them focus on what they had to do. There was a lot to play for as well, and I didn't want to be a disruption," Esteban Ocon said.

Esteban Ocon has made a solid start to his time with Haas as he has already scored 14 points of their 20 points and taken them to P5 in the standings.

Esteban Ocon previews the Saubi Arabian GP this weekend

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon stated that the American team and the rest of the grid could have a difficult time in Jeddah for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. As per Motorsport.com, the French driver reflected on the VF-25's chances around the fastest street circuit and said:

"It's going to be extremely hot there, this year we get there much later than before - it's going to be around 40 degrees - so it's going to be a challenge for all of us, and we need to be ready for the heat."

The sport is racing in April in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as it was initially hosted in December and later in March in the last four years.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More