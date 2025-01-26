Esteban Ocon spotted enjoying his post-season break at NBA’s Paris leg

Esteban Ocon was spotted enjoying the Paris leg of the NBA as he caught the match between San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The French driver is currently on an extended winter break as he prepares to make a move to a new team in Haas in 2025.

Ocon had an acrimonious end to his time at Alpine as he was denied a shot at competing in his final race for the team in Abu Dhabi as he was going to drive for the American in the post-season test just a few days after the race.

NBA Europe shared a clip of Esteban Ocon on their Instagram handle, where the F1 driver was looking ecstatic after the Indiana Pacers defeated the Spurs with a score of 136-98 in the reverse fixture. The post was captioned:

"Team @estebanocon get the WIN!"

Ocon too shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle featuring his time at the game and wrote:

"This game was craaaazy 🤯 amazing experience, amazing people 🏀🇫🇷 thank you@nbaeurope!"

Haas F1 team principal chimes in on the Esteban Ocon-Ollie Bearman lineup

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu said that the rules of engagement between Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman would be clear from the beginning.

Speaking with PlanetF1 this week, the Japanese spoke about the expectations from his drivers in the upcoming season and said:

“The rules of engagement have to be totally clear from day one. So that will be clarified before the first race. You know, I don’t expect any teammate contact or DNFs because of that. But it’s good you have to race hard."

Komatsu also expressed his full faith in Ocon and Bearman as drivers to keep their noses clean and push the American team forward in terms of performances and results, adding:

“If you look at how we operated last year, and then how we can improve as a team – what we did well last year, what we could have improved, and then take that learning for this year. So honestly, with Esteban and Ollie, two very, very good drivers. Ollie is a rookie but I don’t treat him as a rookie. We don’t treat him as a rookie, in the sense that we pay lots of attention to what he has to say."

Esteban Ocon would be expected to operate as a team leader given that he has more experience in the sport as compared to the 19-year-old. On the other hand, the young British driver has more knowledge about the mechanisms and the car compared to the Frenchman, given he raced twice last year with Haas in Baku and Brazil, apart from his solo outing with Ferrari in Jeddah.

