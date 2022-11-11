Esteban Ocon has surprising reason for looking forward to Brazilian GP

Esteban Ocon has a different reason for looking forward to the Brazilian GP this weekend, and it revolves around his affinity with the track while gaming.

The French driver was asked during the pre-race drivers' press conference why he was looking forward to the race. He touched on how the track brought back some great memories for him.

One of the more surprising reasons for Ocon to look forward to the race in Brazil is because the track in Sao Paulo was his favourite while gaming during the COVID-19 break. He said:

"It's one of the tracks that we all enjoy, you know, coming in. It's such a legendary track, there are some corners that you don't find anywhere else. And the grip on the wet back in 2016 is extraordinary. So it's… yeah, I mean, I really enjoyed this track is probably the track that I spent the most time on gaming when it was COVID, so I was looking for massively to come back in 2021. And, yeah, we're going to be racing two times here this weekend, so it's going to be great."

Talking about what's important to have a good weekend in Brazil, Esteban Ocon stressed on preparation. The Alpine driver talked about how one needs to get up to speed early in the car, especially on a sprint weekend. He said:

"Well, I think this weekend is all about getting ready. And getting on top of all the little issues, getting the confidence early in FP1, because it's the last time we're able to touch the car. So yeah, getting a clean FP1. And, you know, picking up pace through quali is going to be key. The rest of the weekend is then a lot easier."

"We will relax after the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi" - Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is part of Alpine (153), who're in a battle with McLaren for P4 in the championship. The French team only have a seven-point lead, so the driver does not think the team can relax right now. He said:

"No, not at all. It's been a very long season. A lot has happened. But it's not time to relax. We will relax after the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. Yeah, it's going to be tight until the end, of course. McLaren were quick in Mexico, and they tend to be quick, you know, through the year. We had our ups and downs as well. But hopefully, this weekend is going to be up."

Esteban Ocon has had a pretty good season with Alpine. Even though a win or podium result is not there to reflect the kind of performances he has put together, it has still been a very impressive campaign.

