Esteban Ocon takes shots at the Alpine F1 team over unresponsiveness to drivers' input

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon claimed that the French team was unresponsive to the feedback from its drivers over the years. The Frenchman would be leaving the Enstone-based team at the end of the 2024 season as his five-year tenure comes to an end.

The 27-year-old joined the team at the beginning of the 2020 season after a year away from the team as he was Mercedes's reserve driver in 2019. He has already signed a contract with Haas F1 on a multi-year deal that would see him race for the American team alongside rookie Oliver Bearman in 2025.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, Esteban Ocon said that Alpine's inability to take its drivers' feedback could be a reason for its lack of progress in F1 over the years. He said:

Trending

“There’s a lot of things that have not evolved the way they should have been. On my side, on Fernando’s [Alonso], on Pierre’s [Gasly] side, on Danny’s [Daniel Ricciardo] side, we said a lot of things about the car development.

“And unfortunately at some stage, there’s been a loop missing where we’ve been giving the feedback, but not really having the feedback coming back to us and the confirmation. Sometimes we haven’t been listened to the way we should have been, I would say."

Esteban Ocon previews the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend

Alpine F1's Esteban Ocon stated that the atmosphere at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort was 'particularly incredible' as reflected by the electric energy throughout the weekend.

As per PitPass, the Frenchman also pointed out that the Dutch fans were 'dedicated' and provided the energy that motivated the drivers competing on the track. He said:

"The first race back after a break always provides a good feeling and the atmosphere in Zandvoort is particularly incredible. The dedication and energy the Dutch fans bring to the weekend can really motivate you as a driver.

"The circuit itself is a challenging one with its tight corners and high speed but I love racing around it. There is little room for error so you have to be laser-focused at all times and the opportunities for overtaking are limited which means that qualifying will be important for us to make the most out of the weekend," he added.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Alpine F1 team as they are currently P8 in the Constructors' championship behind the likes of RB and Haas. They have only managed to score 11 points in fourteen races and three sprints thus far, with Esteban Ocon contributing five to his teammate Pierre Gasly's six points. With 10 races and three sprints remaining in the 2024 season, the French driver would hope to end his time with the team on a high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback