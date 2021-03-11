Esteban Ocon targets first win in 2021

After finishing a career-best P2 at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year, Esteban Ocon is hoping to take the next step with Alpine in 2021.

Speaking about last year's results, Ocon said:

“Yeah that’s fantastic! Best place for sure, finish fourth [fifth] for the team means a lot, means we are improving, the car is getting faster, our understanding is getting better, and the joy of the team was there after the race."

Following the launch of their car, the team and drivers have outlined their expectations for the 2021 season:

“I hope we can repeat it, to get the best result for the team, we need a win – that’s another task. We’ll push to do our best and try and get more podiums but for now, let’s see how the car feels.”

“We definitely want to have more of those feelings, that’s for sure. We had three podiums last year, that was good, solid podium finishes for the team, and of course, we want more of those again, to taste that feeling, but until we put the car down, in Bahrain, we’re not going to know where we stand exactly, so that’s the question.”

Esteban Ocon and Alpine looking for improvements in 2021

Esteban Ocon and Alpine will look to make improvements in 2021. Esteban Ocon had an average 2020 season. His former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo outclassed the Frenchman last year. Ricciardo now begins the season at McLaren, while Ocon is paired with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine.

The team (branded as Renault last year) had the potential to finish third in the constructors' championship. However, early season reliability issues plagued the team and they eventually finished fifth. With Fernando Alonso's return and Esteban Ocon now well established within the team, Alpine will hope to make significant inroads to the top of the grid.