Watch: Compilation of all crashes and spins in F1 2021 season

The 2021 F1 season was one of the most entertaining in recent memory. Many will remember it for Max Verstappen's last-lap win over Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the season.

Others will, however, remember it for some dramatic crashes and a plethora of spins by the drivers. Fortunately, there was no crash as big as Romain Grosjean's fireball in Bahrain, but 2021 did have some big ones.

A compilation video of all the spins and crashes from the 2021 F1 season, ranging from small errors to mega impact, has been made. You can see it here:

Among the major crashes, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell's crash at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier in the season was a huge moment for both drivers.

Max Verstappen in his Honda RB26B rammed into a wall on the start-finish line in Baku, when a major tire blowout derailed his path to victory.

Verstappen also had a massive 51g impact crash on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Dutchman also found himself perched on top of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes W12 in a double DNF at Monza.

One could easily mistake this video for a Haas highlight video. Rookies Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher both feature in spades. However, the former is more consistent and has outdone his teammate on appearances and performance in this video.

Alpha Tauri debutant Yuki Tsunoda also appears, mainly through early-season performances.

Nicholas Latifi is also someone who ended up playing a pivotal role inadvertently with his crashes this season.

What impact do crashes have on F1 teams' budgets?

Crashes and spins may capture the attention of spectators but they can make a huge dent in an F1 team's budget. Teams will often have to plan for crashes.

Normally teams have multiple chassis and parts as contingency plans in case of emergency. But with the advent of a cost cap in F1, teams have to be more cautious and creative with their resources.

Crashes can have a financial impact concerning repairs. It can also be detrimental to developmental plans. If an F1 team has too many crashes and needs to constantly fabricate new parts, the financial pinch can be substantial. If a team makes a prototype part and loses it in a crash, it can derail further developments for that part.

Many F1 teams had to downsize or relocate assets to comply with the $145 million budget cap that was set for 2021. It is set to shrink to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million in 2023.

Edited by Anurag C