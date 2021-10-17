I would have checked on Max at Monza: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's rivalry has had the Monza collision between the two drivers as one of the talking points of the season so far. One of the controversies surrounding the incident was Max Verstappen not checking up on Lewis Hamilton after the crash.

In Max's defense, the Red Bull driver had come out and stated that when he got out of the car, Hamilton's engine was still running and he was trying to reverse his car. At that point, it was more than obvious that Hamilton was fine and Max didn't feel engaging with the Briton after such a high-intensity crash.

Speaking about the incident, Hamilton held a different view while talking to Channel 4.

“I don’t feel a particular way about it,” he told Channel 4 of the crash. "We had that crash and of course I felt that physically. Have you watched Cool Runnings? In the end, they crash the bobsleigh, they get out, say they have to finish the race, that’s my mentality.

“The car is on top of me, how can I get back in the race?" he added. "And so I wasn’t expecting him to check on me. I would have for sure checked on whoever it was that I landed on, but I’m older.”

I always try to keep it respectful with Max: Lewis Hamilton

Speaking about his relationship with Max, Hamilton reflected on the difference in attitude between the two as they chase championship glory. While Lewis is eyeing an eighth world title, it would be a first for Max.

“I try to approach him respectfully, but also I’m a fighter, I’m not backing down in the racing scenario,” said Hamilton. “I’m trying to be sensible because at the end of the day I’ve got 2000 people relying on me to be sensible, to bring the car home in one piece and it’s not about me, it’s about all of us winning the championship.”

Interestingly, although Hamilton has been the more vocal driver of the two, it's the younger contender who has had a better season so far. Lewis Hamilton, arguably armed with better machinery for the last six races, should be considered the favorite for now.

Will the reigning world champion use the tools at his disposal to lift a record eighth championship? We'll have to wait for the next six races to find out.

