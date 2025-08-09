"Every year we say next year": Fans react as Ferrari make bold statement for 2026

The Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur, has declared that 2026 is a 'good opportunity' to win the F1 championship. In line with this, fans from all over the globe have come up with their strong reactions.

The Maranello-based outfit last lifted an F1 championship back in 2008. In the year, they amassed 172 points courtesy of the efforts of former drivers, Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen, to secure the Constructors' title. The duo secured 97 and 75 points, respectively.

When it comes to the coveted drivers' championship, Kimi Raikkonen lifted it in 2007, and since then, none of the other drivers who have driven for Ferrari have been able to do so.

2025 was being seen as the year in which Ferrari finally fights for the title again, but 14 rounds into the ongoing season, their challenge has pretty much fizzled out in both championships. Amid the ongoing summer break, Fred Vasseur has oozed some positivity around 2026 and has said the following:

"We all want to win the championship. We’ve made a decent step forward everywhere, but now we need perhaps a bit more time to put everything together. The 2026 challenge is a good opportunity." (via La Gazzetta Ferrari)

In line with Vasseur's brave take, fans have come up with the following reactions. A particular fan wrote:

"Every year we say next year."

Sujan Narva @SujanNarva Every year we say next year.

Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"Leave- and take Lewis the fraud with you. Complete rebuild required."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Always next year... Same old story from Binotto... The TP changes but Ferrari always does the same things," a fan wrote.

"'Decent step forward everywhere' lol," another added.

"You're quickly running out of time with your fans," another added.

Ferrari has not amassed a single Grand Prix win with Charles Leclerc and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton on the 'intense' work environment at Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has come into the Ferrari setup this year after leaving the Mercedes F1 team in 2024. He has had a struggle on track in the SF-25, but has been left impressed by the 'intense' work environment in Maranello.

In line with this, via an interaction with RTBF Actus, he has said the following:

"It's not at all what I expected; it's more intense in so many areas. I didn't expect that. I didn't think the team at the factory would be so impressive. I was expecting energy, but this... It's even more intense than I imagined."

After the end of the ongoing summer break, several eyes will be on the Italian outfit and Lewis Hamilton. Round 15 will take place at Zandvoort with the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend starting from August 29.

