"Everyone just woke up and decided to lie today?": Fans in fits over Mika Hakkinen's claims of McLaren challenging Red Bull

F1 fans were miffed about former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen's claims about McLaren possibly challenging Red Bull in the coming months.

Both Red Bull and McLaren have made drastically different starts to the 2023 season, with the former dominating the grid and the latter struggling to score points in the races.

However, former McLaren driver Mika Hakkinen stated that the only team that might catch the Austrian giants this season would be his ex-employers. The Finn told Unibet:

“I don’t think anyone is able to catch up this year. The only surprise I think we’ll see is McLaren’s possible progress during the next two months, I think they will surprise us massively. Just in terms of the speed of the car, they will probably challenge Red Bull.”

F1 fans took to social media to react to the two-time world champion's comments, with one Twitter user claiming that he might be lying:

"So did everyone just woke up and decided to lie today? First the Ferrari protagonist and now this? They should have let me know of the memo I would have spread some rumor like Danny to Ferrari 2024,"

Here are some more reactions:

Tom W @tomw2701 @RBR_Daily I'd love to see it but I'm not sure it's going to happen... @RBR_Daily I'd love to see it but I'm not sure it's going to happen...

Gallard @gallarrrd @RBR_Daily bro Hakkinen is starting to drop off @RBR_Daily bro Hakkinen is starting to drop off

Rich Porter @KevinDykstra7 @RBR_Daily The only challenge McLaren has currently is fighting off bankruptcy @RBR_Daily The only challenge McLaren has currently is fighting off bankruptcy

F1 CEO praises Red Bull for their dominance in the 2023 season

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently stated that reigning world champions Red Bull have done an incredible job and have distanced themselves from the rest of the grid.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Domenicali said:

"The gap is between one team and the others. The others are very close but one team, Red Bull, did an incredible job. This is a job of meritocracy so we have to consider that they did an incredible job. It is true that the gap seems to be big, but we need to be prudent because we know in life, things can change very quickly. The others are very close, so they did an incredible job [and it] needs to be rewarded.

"It's clear the aim of what we want to do is to make sure these gaps will stay as close as possible and I am sure the other teams are looking at how they can catch up with the development - in the context of the budget cap. It will be interesting to see if the development of the curve of the team that is leading will slow down - at the end of the day, they did the better job in the shorter term."

Hopefully, some other teams will be able to close the gap and make the season more competitive.

