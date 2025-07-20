“Everyone shaking in their boots”: Fans react as McLaren boss comments on Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumors

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has indirectly showered huge praise on Max Verstappen in regard to the ongoing 2026 Mercedes rumors. In line with this, fans from all over the world have come forward to give their fascinating take on it.Zak Brown, via an interaction with Autosport, has made it known that Max Verstappen is 'awesome' and that for him, it would be uncomfortable to see the latter in Mercedes weaponry next year. He said:&quot;Max in a Mercedes is pretty uncomfortable to think about because he is awesome. I think I'd rather he stays where he is.&quot;The Red Bull Formula 1 team is going through a tumultuous period during the ongoing 2025 season for varied reasons, and amid this, Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a potential move to Mercedes for 2026.Moreover, in line with Zak Brown's comments around the four-time world champion ahead of the Belgian GP race weekend, a fan wrote:&quot;Everyone shaking in their boots.&quot;Divvy.Bet @DivvyBetLINKEveryone shaking in their boots.Another fan via the same platform had the following to say:&quot;Please Max go to Mercedes.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;Haha! Competition heating up even more for you, Zak?&quot; A fan added.&quot;Looks like someone is scared.&quot; Another wrote.&quot;This basically means Max should go to Merc. Zak probably knows Merc are gonna massively improve next season.&quot; Another added.The Mercedes Formula 1 team has not confirmed even a single driver for its 2026 seats. Current drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are yet to sign contract extensions amid the incessant Verstappen reports.Max Verstappen has dominated F1 since 2022Max Verstappen amassed his maiden F1 world championship back in 2021 in an intense fight against the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. Since then, the Dutchman has just kept on going and amassing victories/championships.As things stand, he has won four back-to-back world championships with the Red Bull F1 team. It is only this year that he has been facing issues in fighting for the world title. The RB21 lacks the firepower to fight against the super-fast McLarens, and this has hindered Verstappen's charge.The ongoing 2025 F1 season is 12 rounds down, and Verstappen currently finds himself in third place in the standings with 165 points. He is way behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (234 points) and Lando Norris (226 points), who are having a two-way fight for the coveted drivers' title.Verstappen is easily one of the best drivers on the modern F1 grid, and amid the 2026 Mercedes rumors, it is going to be fascinating to see how he will perform in the remaining 12 events of this year. Round 13 will take place next week at the Spa-Francorchamps racing circuit.