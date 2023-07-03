Helmut Marko has been unimpressed with Sergio Perez antics in the Austrian GP sprint against Max Verstappen. Although the Mexican and Dutchman clarified that they had talked it out, the Red Bull senior advisor felt it was unnecessary.

Speaking to ORF the Red Bull advisor commented on the incident saying:

“Perez had the better start, but at that moment everything was still fine. But what comes next, pushing someone else onto the grass, especially in wet conditions - it was not exactly good teamwork. Everything after turn one was unnecessary. We have to look at it again and we have to talk to Checo. Maybe he really didn't see Max. After that it was also over in the end, because Max just drove away from him.”

The Mexican had pushed Max Verstappen onto the grass, as he tried to grab the lead of the sprint race. While the Red Bull duo tussled, the Dutchman eventually grabbed his lead back and won the race with a 20 second lead on his teammate.

Perez justified the move stating that he could not see the Dutch champion in the low visibility in a rain drenched sprint. The duo clarified the matter straight out of the car but Marko felt the move was unnecessary as the Mexican got beaten fair and square towards the end.

Max Verstappen feels his battle with Charles Leclerc was unfair

Max Verstappen believes his battle with Charles Leclerc was too easy. He would have preferred to battle him hard on equal ground. The Dutchman felt his car was to superior and strategy was better, denying the Monegasque a chance for a proper fight.

Speaking in the post driver’s press conference, the reigning world champion said:

“Yeah, I mean, it was good but also a little bit unfair. The tyre advantage I had as well and also the general pace advantage. But yeah, I mean, of course, Charles, he knows how to race. You could see that also last year, right, around here. But we were clearly just a bit faster today.”

Leading the Ferrari driver by 167 points, Max Verstappen has further extended the lead over his teammate Sergio Perez to am margin of 81n points with his dominant victory in Austria. Although Ferrari seemed to have got ahead of their problems with the car after introducing upgrades, the margin to Red Bull is to big for them to close in the next 12 rounds.

