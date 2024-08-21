“Everything is overanalysed”: Charles Leclerc opens up on his love-hate relationship with Carlos Sainz

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recently talked about his relationship with teammate Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque explained how despite different perspectives at times, both have a good relationship.

Both drivers have been together since 2021 when Sainz left McLaren to join the Italian giants. While they worked together to get Ferrari to the top, they had their rivalry as well in terms of on-track positions. There have been instances where both have indirectly argued through the team radio during sessions.

Speaking on Beyond the Grid podcast, Charles Leclerc clarified how people can overanalyze and nitpick every single conflict between him and Carlos Sainz. He later assured that their relationship has always been great.

"Unfortunately with the world as it is now everything is overanalyzed, over criticized. But the reality of things is that we always had a good relationship," Charles said at 23:20.

The Ferrari star admitted that though he and Sainz have had their differences in the past, they have always discussed their perspectives and found the middle ground.

"There’s been many moments where inside the helmet I hated him and he hated me because we didn’t view the situation in the same way but everything was fixed after a discussion between us," he added.

As of now, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz continue to work with Ferrari. However, Sainz would soon be replaced by Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton in 2025. The Maranello-based team announced in February 2024 that they have hired the seven-time world champion to race alongside Leclerc.

When Carlos Sainz wholeheartedly congratulated Charles Leclerc for his first home race win in Monaco

Back in May, Carlos Sainz appreciated and congratulated Charles Leclerc for winning his first home race in Monaco.

Speaking during the post-race press conference, third-placed Sainz stated that seeing a Monegasque win the Monaco GP and standing on the podium surrounded by Tifosi fans was one of the best scenes he has ever seen in F1. He was delighted with Leclerc's and Ferrari's achievements.

"I think it means more for the fact that being a Ferrari driver, being P3, but especially seeing your team-mate that is Monegasque standing on top of the podium in front of his home crowd, in front of all the tifosi and all the mechanics, I think it's one of the best images I've seen in Formula 1 and extremely happy for him, for the team," Sainz said.

"He deserves it because he's driven at an incredible level this weekend and he's put together a really solid weekend," he added.

After the Monaco GP, neither of the two Ferrari drivers have won any races. The Italian giants recently experienced a dip in performance, especially after the Spanish GP. Rival teams like McLaren, and Mercedes have progressed forward in closing the gap to reigning world champions, Red Bull.

