“Exceptional” Lewis Hamilton would still be unable to beat Max Verstappen in the same car, says former F1 driver

Former F1 driver David Coulthard believes that Lewis Hamilton won't be able to beat Max Verstappen even if both drivers were to drive the same engine.

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan and driver David Coulthard recently weighed in on the debate based on a hypothetical scenario. Fans and experts are split between the potential winner between reigning champion Max Verstappen and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton if they were to share the same car.

Following their dramatic clash for the 2021 title, Max Verstappen has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. He captured a record-breaking 15 race victories en route to his second championship last season.

The Red Bull prodigy has continued to dominate the racetrack this year as well, clinching an impressive 10 wins out of the 12 races.

In contrast, Lewis Hamilton endured an uncharacteristic winless 2022 season due to Mercedes' struggle to match the pace of the dominant Red Bull machine. The Silver Arrows have yet to close the gap to Verstappen's Red Bull, leaving the seven-time champion in a challenging position.

On the Formula For Success podcast, Eddie Jordan posed the query of who would triumph in identical machinery and at the same stage of their careers. He emphasized the importance of age and experience parity in the hypothetical scenario, saying:

“Well, it depends. I think it’s only fair if you’re saying the same car, you’ve got to talk about age – [both drivers] at the same age as well, and the same level of experience.”

Jordan's co-host, David Coulthard, commended both drivers as not merely great racing drivers, but truly exceptional ones.

He conveyed his confidence in the Mercedes driver's abilities, asserting that the Briton still possesses the prowess required for victory. However, he concurred that Verstappen's current career stage gives him an advantageous edge.

Coulthard elucidated:

"I still reckon Lewis has got it, and I think that they are both exceptional. They’re not great racing drivers, they’re exceptional. Look, if they were in the same team, which would never happen, I think there would be some contact, it would be sort of Prost-Senna [like]."

Former F1 team principal believes Max Verstappen has an age advantage over Lewis Hamilton

Both Jordan and Coulthard lent their support to the Red Bull ace over the seven-time world champion, citing his current career "sweet spot" and superior position.

Eddie Jordan acknowledged Lewis Hamilton's enduring skill. But he believes that Verstappen, currently at the optimal juncture of age, experience, belief, knowledge, and team dynamics, would have the upper hand. Expanding on his viewpoint, Jordan said:

"I don’t think it’s over; I think he’d still win Grands Prix, but he will need certain things to fall into place for him."

He continued:

"I think Max is at that sweet spot for age, experience, belief, knowledge, the people he’s been around with the team – he’s in a very solid, safe structure."

Jordan concluded:

"It’s going to take some job to knock him off that perch, and I think that in the same car right at this moment, as we speak with the same ages [they are now], then it has to be Max."

The motorsport world currently eagerly anticipates the resumption of the F1 season, when both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton would continue to strive for excellence.