Explained: How Charles Leclerc found a phone while sitting trackside in the F1 Dutch GP after his DNF

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was spotted sitting with the phone trackside after crashing out of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The Monegasque driver was showing some strong pace in the main race after starting from P6, but made opposition on the first lap after he brilliantly passed Mercedes driver George Russell.

The 27-year-old made an early pit stop to undercut Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar ahead of him, but was unfortunately caught out by the safety car brought on by his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton's accident. The eight-time F1 race winner had to make once again an extraordinary overtake on Russell to get behind the Frenchman in his pursuit of P4.

However, the Italian team again pitted him early to prevent an undercut from Mercedes driver Kimi internally behind him, which resulted in both drivers crashing on the bank turn three corner, resulting in Charles Leclerc going out of the race.

Leclerc was visibly resigned to the fact that he would be unable to take part in the race moving forward and went on to sit trackside after crossing the fence on the wrong side of the designated zone. F1 photographer Kym Ilman even clicked the F1 driver using his personal photographer Anthoine Truchet's phone while sitting trackside.

The Ferrari driver enjoyed the race action while using Truchet's phone to keep pace with the race action instead of returning to the garage after his accident. The visuals of Leclerc sitting trackside amused many on the telecast, including the commentators and pundits.

Charles Leclerc gives a pessimistic assessment of his Dutch GP weekend

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that it was a very disappointing weekend for him at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix as the Italian team looked off the pace from the get-go, with the pace only improving during the main race.

As per RacingNews365, the former Sauber driver looked dejected in his assessment and said:

"We can see positives in every situation, but I'd rather look at it as a very, very disappointing weekend. We were struggling from FP1 to qualifying, and the race was better, but especially after the holidays, to have a Friday like we had, we cannot afford to have any other Friday like that because it definitely has an influence on the rest of the weekend.

"This track has everything our cars hate, so I think Monza will be a more positive track, but whether we can target a win, I don't think so, because McLaren will be incredible there. But never say never, I mean, last year, I would never have thought we could fight for a win."

It was the second time in the 2025 season that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc did not score any points in a weekend after they had previously been disqualified from the Chinese GP earlier in the year.

