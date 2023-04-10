Explained: The difference between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc's driving style

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently explained how different Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's driving styles are. Of course, every F1 driver has a unique driving style. They take corners differently, overtake other drivers differently, and even manage their cars in different ways. Windsor explored both Ferrari drivers and dove deep into how they turn into corners and utilize the track.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor first explained how Carlos Sainz uses more of the track by braking in a straight line and going deep in a corner before turning and accelerating. He stated how it is a safer way to know exactly where the car is headed before putting down the power. He said:

"Carlos Sainz is definitely wider at the corner entry so he breaks more in a straight line and runs deeper into the corner before he gives the steering input. So he's got a longer corner but it's quite a safe thing to do because he can see where he's going before he's got the power on, to put it in very elementary terms."

He then explained how Charles Leclerc breaks earlier and turns into a corner much quicker, essentially shortening the corner by using less road. He stated that his type of driving style maximizes the tires as well. The F1 pundit added:

"In doing that early turn in, he's [Charles Leclerc] also maximizing the performance of the tire, so he's getting a spring loading through the side wall that Sainz isn't getting. And that may be something that he can use as he's starting to turn in against the release of the brake pedal pressure."

Windsor concluded that Leclerc uses less track by shortening the corners, while Sainz uses more of it. He also mentioned how Max Verstappen uses the same method of cutting the corner short by breaking early and turning in quickly.

Charles Leclerc sets priorities for Ferrari and himself after the worst race start in his F1 career

The 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP was the worst race for Charles Leclerc since he joined the sport. He was unintentionally taken out by Lance Stroll on the first lap in Turn 1. After returning to the paddock, he expressed his anger and set priorities for his team and himself for the future. He stated that he does not have any long-term plans. Rather, he will focus on each race as it comes. The Ferrari driver said:

"I don't usually take long breaks when things go wrong. We have to keep working to improve the car, obviously, making the most of the time we have available. Carlos is showing a good pace today, we hope to do better and better. At the moment, I don't have long-term goals for this season. We have to think about finishing race by race without taking penalties and having problems. These are the priorities at this historic moment."

Charles Leclerc has only scored six points after the first three races of the 2023 F1 season.

