Explained: The major reason why Toyota's F1 bid failed 

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently explained why Toyota did not flourish in F1 despite having a massive budget. Toyota was in the sport from 2002 to 2009 but failed to succeed in the sport. They faced several retirements in the early years but saw some improvements 2005 onwards when they started scoring points and had a few rare podium finishes as well. However, their drivers never finished higher than third.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor explained how Toyota's driver line-up was the main reason why they failed to flourish in F1. Though he did not have anything major to say about Jarno Trulli, he stated that Ralf Schumacher was paid too much for what he brought to the team. The F1 pundit also mentioned how Toyota needed a world-class driver like Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton to push themselves forward in the sport. He said:

"Well, they failed to win a race. They got some good results, didn't they? I don't think their driver choice was brilliant. No issues with Jarno Trulli, but I'm not sure paying Ralf Schumacher as much as they did which was over 20 million to lead Toyota, was ever going to be a great thing because his hunger went and he wasn't the driver he was at Williams."

He added:

"So I think if that had Max Verstappen or Lewis or somebody I think they certainly would have won Grand Prixs. So that's the first thing needs to be said; I don't think their driver choice was great."

Windsor also praised John Howett for managing the Toyota F1 team as gracefully as possible. He concluded:

"I think mainly it was drivers. I think they had a pretty good car generally speaking. I think John Howett did a good job as team principal. I always thought he was a very logical, respectable person, Formula One person."

Overall, Peter Windsor feels that the main reason why Toyota was unable to excel in the sport was because of their driver line-up.

Max Verstappen disagrees with Lewis Hamilton's statement about RB19 being the fastest F1 car

Lewis Hamilton admitted that RB19 is one of the fastest Formula 1 cars he has ever seen. Upon learning the Briton's statement, Max Verstappen explained why he does not believe so. He claimed that the RB19 is not as strong as some of the cars Mercedes produced during their dominant era. He said:

"I think if you look at the statistics, those statements are not correct. But we also have a very good car. There is of course nothing wrong with that. Yet we are not as dominant as Mercedes has shown in some years."

It is safe to say that RB19 is the fastest car on the current grid if not the fastest car in the history of the sport.

