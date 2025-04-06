Explained: Why was Carlos Sainz fined $22,000 after the F1 Japanese GP

The FIA slapped a whopping $22,000 fine (€20,000) on Carlos Sainz for breaching the FIA's sporting regulations. As per reports, the Williams driver was late for the start of the national anthem ahead of the Japanese GP.

The national anthem takes place 46 minutes ahead of the race, where Sainz was absent. According to the official verdict document, the penalty for breaching the regulations stands at €60,000.

However, he was initially fined €20,000, out of which €10,000 was suspended because the Williams driver was not involved in a similar breach of the regulations. Stating the breach as unintentional, Sainz stated that he suffered from stomach discomfort just ahead of the national anthem.

"However in mitigation, the Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid. This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the driver," a statement revealed as per Racingnews365.

The Japanese GP weekend has been a disaster for the Spanish driver after he received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during the Qualifying. As a result of the penalty, he started the race from P15.

Starting from far back, he could not make amends and came home in 14th place, ahead of Jack Doohan and behind Pierre Gasly. His teammate at Williams, Alex Albon, finished the race in P9.

Carlos Sainz let his feelings known after underwhelming Japanese GP

Following the conclusion of the Japanese GP, Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts in the post-race interview. Speaking about his race at the Suzuka Circuit, here's what the former Ferrari man said:

"Unfortunately, as expected, it was a difficult race stuck in traffic after a costly Saturday, with some details to polish in Qualifying and then the penalty. On a positive note, I think the pace was there today. I was comfortable with the car, managed to do some good overtakes and overall learnt a lot out there on track."

"Now the focus is to carry the positive feeling of this weekend on to the next GPs and build from here. Once I start putting everything together, I know better results will come. On to Bahrain!" Carlos Sainz further added.

Carlos Sainz has only one point under his belt after three races and a sprint. Compared to him, his teammate Alex Albon claimed 18 points and is currently placed in P7 in the Drivers' Championship. Williams is in P5 of the Constructors' Championship, behind Ferrari and ahead of Haas.

