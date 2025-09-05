Explained: Why Charles Leclerc was not penalised for a red flag infringement in the F1 Italian GP FP1

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was noted by the FIA race stewards during the FP1 session at the Italian GP for a red flag infringement. The Monegasque overtook Nico Hulkenberg under a red flag during the Practice session, and an investigation was launched by the FIA regarding the same. However, no further action was taken by the stewards. Let's have a look at why Leclerc wasn't penalized for the infringement.Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar failed to brake in time for the Ascari chicane, cut the corner, and went over the gravel trap with little over 25 minutes left in the FP1 session. As a result of this excursion, gravel was kicked into the track and on the racing line, which pushed the FIA to red-flag the session.However, just as the Red Flag came out, Charles Leclerc was on a fast lap, had made it through Curva Grande, and was approaching the Turn 4 &amp; 5 chicane (Variante della Roggia). As the Monegasque was on the straight leading to the chicane, he had the Kick Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg on the inside, away from the racing line.The timing of the red flag was such that it came out just seconds before Charles Leclerc was about to brake for Variante della Roggia. Given the speed that the Ferrari driver was going, he braked as soon as he could for the turn, but ended up overtaking Nico Hulkenberg.Overtaking under red flags is an infringement and usually leads to a penalty. However, in Leclerc's case, he straight away took to the team radio and detailed why he wasn't able to stop the car in time, and overtook the Kick Sauber.“It was a complicated situation. I didn’t know what to do. I braked as much as I could as soon as I saw the red flag, but it wasn’t enough to stay behind the Sauber,” said Charles Leclerc.The fact that Leclerc was already committed to the corner as the red flags came out and the Monegasque's team radio definitely played a part in the FIA’s investigation. Just minutes after the incident was noted, the Race Stewards came out and revealed that no further action would be taken against the #16 Ferrari of Leclerc.Ferrari dominate FP1 at the Italian GP as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc top the timing sheets Ferrari had a difficult outing at last weekend's Dutch GP with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring from the race. However, there was a change of tide coming into their home race at Monza as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished the FP1 session 1-2.The Briton set the fastest time of 1:20.117, and his teammate Leclerc was less than two tenths away from his time. However, Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok suspected that the Scuderia had turned up the wick on their power units.“Maybe they have their engines turned up, maybe they haven't, it will all become clear tomorrow. But it's a good start to the weekend for Hamilton. Enjoy it,” said ChandhokNonetheless, Leclerc went on to deliver a strong performance in FP2 as well, as he again finished the session in P2, this time behind Lando Norris. The Monegasque was less than a tenth slower than Norris' fastest time of 1:19.878.