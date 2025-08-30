Explained: Why George Russell is fined €7500 and given a warning for pit lane incident with Fernando Alonso during the F1 Dutch GP FP3

George Russell and Mercedes have walked away with a €7500 fine for the driver's pit entry incident with Fernando Alonso during the Dutch GP FP3 on Saturday. The Briton was also given a warning for his actions by the stewards.Towards the final stages of the final practice session at the Dutch GP, Russell slowed down on the left-hand side of the track just prior to the pit entry. Fernando Alonso, who was on a fast lap, arrived at the scene and tried to go past Russell from the right-hand side.Russell, unaware of Alonso's approach, moved towards the right to make his entry into the pit lane. Both drivers had to take evasive action to avoid an accident, as Russell ended up aborting his entry into the pit lane, while Alonso entered the pit lane.The race director noted this incident and referred it to the stewards, who have announced their verdict after the session. The stewards have decided to impose a €7500 fine on the Mercedes F1 team, along with a warning to the driver.The stewards deemed that the team was largely at fault as they failed to inform Russell that Alonso was approaching from behind and that he was on a fast lap. Hence, the team was fined &quot;for failing to warn their driver appropriately.&quot;Additionally, Russell was also given a warning as they believed that he should have moved to the right side of the track, being mindful of fast-approaching cars, given the nature of the Zandvoort track.The team and driver were penalized under Article 37.5 of the F1 Sporting Regulations. This outlines that any competitor is subject to a penalty if they are deemed to be stopping on track or impeding another driver unnecessarily during any free practice or qualifying sessions.&quot;This was my choice&quot;: George Russell opts not to hold contract talks with Mercedes during summer breakGeorge Russell during the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyGeorge Russell explained that he was the one to suggest not conducting contract negotiations with Mercedes over the summer break. The 27-year-old explained that he simply wanted to take some time off and recharge during the August break.Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff shared that no negotiations took place with Russell during the summer break while speaking to the media ahead of the Dutch GP. Russell was asked the reason, and the driver replied, saying, via F1's official website:&quot;This was my choice to be honest. Toto and the team were very open to discuss and come to a solution during the break but I didn't want to use those precious two weeks that we have to really take the time off and recharge.&quot;George Russell then claimed that there was no time pressure from either party with regard to a new deal, and the contract would be signed &quot;when the time is right.&quot; Wolff has also claimed that it was only a matter of formalities rather than negotiations to get the deal finalized.