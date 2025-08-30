Explained: Why Max Verstappen escaped penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly during F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Max Verstappen escaped a penalty after he drove unnecessarily slowly at the 2025 Dutch GP qualifying. As a result, the FIA stewards present at the race summoned the Red Bull driver, but revealed that he will face no further action.

The FIA announced that Verstappen drove comparatively slowly during the qualifying session at Zandvoort, following which he faced a summon from the FIA Stewards. As per reports, the Red Bull man violated Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations & Article 12.2.1(i).’

However, after carefully examining the telemetry data available and listening to the driver's justification, the FIA took no further action. Sharing the confirmation of this, the FIA released a document and stated:

"Car 1 exceeded the maximum time specified in the Race Director's Notes by 3.8 seconds, without slowing down to let any cars pass. This time was exceeded in the in-lap after Car 1 took the chequered flag."

"The driver of Car 1 showed us telemetry that proved that he would have been within the delta time but for the yellow flag being shown towards the end of the lap - he had to slow significantly to comply with the yellow flag rules. This is what led to his delta time reflecting an infringement in the system. We accepted his rationale for slowing down and accordingly took no further action."

Max Verstappen qualified in P3 at his home Grand Prix, as he failed to keep the dominant McLarens at bay. Oscar Piastri claimed the pole on Saturday, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen hopeful about a "good" Sunday at Dutch GP

Max Verstappen shared an optimistic verdict after he qualified in P3 in the Dutch GP qualifying. Speaking about it, Verstappen stated that he is hoping for a podium. Here's what the Red Bull driver told Sky Sports F1 in the post-race interview:

F1 Academy - Round 5 Zandvoort - Qualifying & Race 1Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing participates in the free practice and qualification at the Formula 1 circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Source: Getty

"Hopefully a podium. That's realistic, I hope. I mean, normally in the race it's been a bit up and down for us, sometimes good, sometimes bad, compared to our quali (qualifying) pace. I hope, of course, tomorrow it's going to be a good one."

Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Driver's Standings with 187 points after 14 races and three Sprints. He is trailing Piastri and Lando by 97 and 88 points, respectively. Red Bull are in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 194 points.

