Explained: Why Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton got away without any penalty for their collision in the F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton banged wheels in a hairy moment on lap 6 of the F1 Mexico Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver was in P3, the position he started the race in, while his Red Bull rival was behind him in P4 going into Turn 1 on that lap.

Verstappen carried a bit too much speed going into the corner in an attempt to make a relatively late lunge on the inside for the podium place. The two F1 champions were alongside at the apex, and while turning into the right-hander, Max Verstappen's left wheels bumped into Lewis Hamilton's right.

The rear wing on the seven-time F1 champion's Ferrari SF25 momentarily wobbled, but neither car was damaged. While there was more controversy to come in the saga going into Turns 4 and 5, here's the reasoning the stewards gave for not taking any action over the Turn 1 collision:

"On lap 6, Car 1 (VER) overtook Car 44 (HAM) on the inside of Turn 1," read the stewards' statement in the official FIA document. "At the apex, VER’s front axle was clearly in front of HAM’s mirror and therefore VER was entitled to the racing line. HAM remained alongside through the corner, resulting in slight contact between the wheels of both cars. The contact had no consequences for either car."

"Considering that HAM had limited opportunity to leave additional space on track, that both cars were side by side throughout the corner and no sporting consequence resulted from the contact and noting that in similar incidents in the past no further action was taken, the Stewards determined that the matter falls within a racing incident."

The battle for P3 between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continued into Turns 2, 3, 4, and 5, where a pivotal 10-second time penalty to the Ferrari driver changed the course of his race.

The stewards' reasoning for Lewis Hamilton's 10-second time penalty for gaining a 'lasting advantage' over Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle at the 2025 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After the two drivers collided in Turn 1 on lap 6, Lewis Hamilton rejoined the track and went alongside Max Verstappen into Turn 2. Between the short track space between Turns 2 and 3, where overtaking is next to impossible, the Red Bull driver ran out of room and cut the corner to stay ahead.

On the next straight up to Turn 4, Hamilton gained time on Verstappen and took the outside line, with the Dutchman hugging the inside. However, the Ferrari driver locked up his front left tire and went straight into the grass, cut the corner, and came out ahead of his rival.

Because he gained a 'lasting advantage' over Max Verstappen by passing him off the track, the stewards gave him a 10-second time penalty, which infuriated the Briton. The stewards' statement in another FIA document for Lewis Hamilton's Alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the FIA International Sporting Code read:

"The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data and video evidence. Car 44 (HAM) locked brakes, left the track at Turn 4 and used the grass area while rejoining in the direction of Turn 5. As the driver was unable to follow the route prescribed by the Race Director along the “yellow line” due to an excess of speed, no breach of the Race Director’s Notes is deemed to have occurred."

"However, by leaving the track and cutting the corner, the driver gained a lasting advantage, overtaking Car 1 (VER) and failing to give back the position thereafter. The standard penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage is therefore imposed."

Lewis Hamilton eventually finished the race in P8 after serving the time penalty during a pit stop. Max Verstappen finished on the podium in P3 after acing an unexpected one-stop strategy. Lando Norris won the Mexico GP to become the new drivers' championship leader.

