"Explains Lewis Hamilton’s last posts": F1 fans react as Former Ferrari man switches camps to Red Bull

It was recently reported that assistant team principal and race director at Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, will be moving to Red Bull's B team, AlphaTauri, as a team principal.

The move became possible after incumbent principal Franz Tost declared that he would be retiring from the sport after the end of the 2023 F1 season.

Though the F1 fanbase and pundits were speculating that Tost might soon retire from the sport, they were not expecting the news to drop so suddenly. They were even more confused to learn that Mekies would be leaving the Ferrari camp to join their rivals' second team.

As soon as the news dropped, hundreds of F1 Twitterati flooded the social media platform. Many of them connected the breaking news to Lewis Hamilton's shirtless picture.

For context, there is a running trend that whenever the seven-time world champion posts a shirtless picture of himself, there is massive news of F1 personnel leaving the sport or changing their position.

A day prior to the news, Lewis Hamilton posted a couple of pictures of him working out and taking off his t-shirt. Hence, many fans mentioned the connection.

Apart from that, many people were extremely confused by this move. While Franz Tost's retirement from the sport was understandable, Mekies leaving the Italian team to join Red Bull was even more confusing.

Lastly, many were genuinely sad to see the Austrian leave the sport. He has been in F1 for a long time and was considered a great team leader, even though he was unable to win any world championships.

It is worth noting that Laurent Mekies worked in AlphaTauri way back in 2005 as a chief engineer, when the team was called Toro Rosso. Furthermore, he has even worked closely with Franz Tost during that time. Hence, his move from the Ferrari camp to Red Bull might not be too out of the blue.

Red Bull advisor believes Ferrari has several other problems apart from Carlos Sainz

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko feels the Italian team has several other problems aside from Carlos Sainz. He wrote off rumors and reports that speculate on the Spaniard's exit from the Prancing Horse and stated that the team has other issues to deal with.

Dr. Marko said:

"Today, anyone can more or less put something on the net. Reports can no longer be controlled. Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That doesn't make sense. Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking about Sainz."

Ferrari are undergoing massive changes, especially in personnel, to improve their performance and strategies in F1. Only time will tell how these changes will come into effect.

