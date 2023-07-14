Exploring changes suggested to F1 sprint races ‘Grand Slam’ idea from 2024

F1 is considering introducing something that will be known as a 'Grand Slam' to its sprint races in 2024. The new concept will reward drivers who take pole positions and victory in the sprint and main race.

F1 StatsGuru @f1statsguru

Pole + win + fastest lap + lead every lap



Proposed Grand Slams during Sprint weekends -

Sprint pole + sprint win + race pole + race win



But what IF a driver does all of the above?

Is it a 'Mega Slam', 'Colossal Slam', or 'Enormous Slam'?🤔 Motorsport.com @Motorsport







motorsport.com/f1/news/f1-con… Formula 1 is considering the idea of a special ‘Grand Slam’ award for Sprint Races next year in a bid to bring a further element of excitement to race weekends, Motorsport.com can reveal. #F1 Grand Slams currently -Pole + win + fastest lap + lead every lapProposed Grand Slams during Sprint weekends -Sprint pole + sprint win + race pole + race winBut what IF a driver does all of the above?Is it a 'Mega Slam', 'Colossal Slam', or 'Enormous Slam'?🤔 twitter.com/Motorsport/sta…

However, the details of this new concept are yet to be ironed out by the sport, says the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali. We will likely see a six-race sprint race season next year, with bosses happy with the current figure.

In a bid to reward drivers who exhibit the skills needed to take a perfect sprint race weekend, the sport is considering the new 'Grand Slam,' but it is still unclear what exactly the prize will be for the winning driver.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Motorsport.com:

"There is a proposal that I would like to make, in line with the concept of the ‘Grand Slam’. It is that drivers who take the two poles and the two race wins over the weekend should be recognised with something extra, which represents well the sporting enterprise they have achieved.”

It is also understood that F1 will consult teams about the proposed new plan before implementing it next time.

Audi F1 announces former Red Bull driver as its first signing

Audi F1 recently signed former Red Bull reserve driver Neel Jani as its first signing ahead of its entry into the sport in 2026. The Swiss driver will help the team boost its development for Audi's upcoming entry in 2026.

The German automotive giant will enter the sport in 2026 as a part of the new engine regulations. The company has struck a deal with Sauber, who currently operates as Alfa Romeo. As a result, the German brand will develop its own PUs under the new engine regulations and will be the first new team to join the grid.

To ensure smooth sailing from the get-go, the German giants have acquired former Red Bull reserve driver and Le Mans winner Neel Jani to help with development. Speaking about his upcoming stint with Audi, Jani said:

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1. It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage. I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”

It will be interesting to see where Audi F1 places amongst established teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

Poll : 0 votes