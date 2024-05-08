Exploring Charles Leclerc's $2Mn Yacht: All about the lavish ride of the Ferrari driver

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is a five-time F1 race winner and continues to race at the top. Recently, he finished third in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. He was also in contention for the world championship in 2022 and was the runner-up that season.

However, Leclerc's interests are not just limited to racing. In 2020, the Monegasque bought a $ 2 million yacht, the Riva Dolceriva and the Ferrari driver is often seen vacationing on this.

He calls it the Monza, named after the Italian city and the famous racing track, referred to as Ferrari's home race. The yacht stretches over 15 meters and can accommodate up to four people. There are two cabins for the accommodation. It was built by Riva and designed by Officina Italiana Design.

Although Charles Leclerc drives cars up to 350 kph on a Formula 1 circuit, he likes to take a slow surf through the ocean. The top speed of the yacht is 35 knots or around 64 kph.

The yacht further features an open deck on the upper side and the lower deck is loaded with seating arrangements and a king-sized bed. It is further equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and also a kitchen.

This isn't the only luxurious vehicle that Leclerc owns. He has a major collection of cars back in Monaco and recently added a customized supercar to it.

Charles Leclerc's latest $715k Ferrari supercar

The Monegasque added a new car, the Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta, to his collection earlier. This was a limited edition car by the brand, and only 599 such models were made.

The special edition Ferrari is packed with a 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine producing 819 horsepower. It roars at 9500 revs and has a 6496cc displacement. It takes the car 2.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kph and can push at a maximum of 339.5 kph.

This is not the only Ferrari in Charles Leclerc's collection. Being a driver for the team, he also has the 488 Pista Spider, a Roma, and an 812 Superfast.

Leclerc has been driving with Ferrari since the 2019 season, being quite the competitor. He signed a contract extension with the team earlier and is expected to stay at least till the 2029 F1 season. Furthermore, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will join him as his teammate in the 2025 season.