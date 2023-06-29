Exploring the latest FIA rule change for the upcoming F1 sprint in the Austrian GP

Heading into the Austrian GP, the 2023 F1 season's second sprint weekend has created a buzz among the fans. Ahead of the weekend, FIA has modified the Sprint qualifying regulations to "avoid unintended consequences" during the Sprint Shootout session.

Earlier in the season, F1 modified the sprint weekend format introducing the Sprint Shootout on Saturday, which set the starting order for the sprint race in the afternoon. The previous rules for this session mandated drivers to use new medium tires in SQ1 and SQ2 and "new softs" for the final session.

However, with the qualifying for the main race on Friday, there was a possibility for drivers to use up all sets of soft tires. The loophole in the previous rules allowed the use of Intermediates on a dry track if a driver had used up his allocated set of soft tires.

In F1's first trial of the new format, this loophole was exposed with Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda using up their allocation of soft tires on Friday. This allowed both drivers to use intermediates if they qualified for SQ3. However, only Norris qualified for the final session in Shootout, with McLaren opting not to send their driver out during the session.

Ahead of the Austrian GP, the amendment made to the Sprint Shootout regulations now reads that teams will be allowed to use only one set of soft tires in the SQ3 session. This allows the use of any set of Soft tires, used or brand new.

Race Director Niels Wittich's event notes read as follows:

"In order to avoid the acknowledged unintended consequence whereby in certain situations at Sprint events it becomes attractive to run Intermediate tyres on a dry track, the following amendment to Article 30.5.h of the Formula 1 sporting regulations is made."

The revised article reads:

"In the period SQ3 of the Sprint Shootout, up to one set of dry-weather tires may be used, and this must only be a set of the Soft specification."

Weekend schedule for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian GP, for the ninth round of the season. This weekend also kicks off the European leg of the F1 calendar, with teams touring the continent until the summer break.

This weekend marks the second of the six Sprint weekends scheduled for the season. Thus the Austrian GP will be action-packed from Friday to Sunday, with two qualifying sessions and two races.

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Austrian GP:

(All times are mentioned in UTC)

Friday, June 30, 2023

First Practice Session: 11:30–12:30

GP Qualifying: 15:00–16:00

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Sprint Shootout: 10:00–10:44

Sprint Race (24 laps or 60 minutes): 14:30–15:00

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Austrian Grand Prix (71 laps or 120 minutes): 13:00–15:00

