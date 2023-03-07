"F******g Hell, I’ve gotta call Gene" - Tumbling Haas mechanic spotted by keen-eyed F1 fans draws funny reactions

Hundreds of F1 fans have reacted to a funny clip where a Haas pit crew member trips over a tire and falls. Haas, of course, is one of the lower teams in F1 and has struggled in the sport for a long time. Moreover, there have been several memes around the team, mainly because of their team principal, Guenther Steiner, who frequently swears if they do not perform well.

During the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg came in for a pit stop to change his front wing and tires. Two of the pit crew members removed the old front wing from the car and tried to quickly move away for the new wing to be attached. While moving away from the car, however, one of the pit crew members tripped over a tire and fell to the side.

ザバ🦁🇿🇦 @XavaBlue Nah man haas has to be the most unserious team ever Nah man haas has to be the most unserious team ever 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/C6b5EOGPDt

While the old front wing was being removed, the rest of the pit crew replaced the tires. The old front right tire was kept in the wrong place; hence, the person who was moving the old front wing away tripped on it and fell.

F1 fans react to Haas pit crew member tripping over a tire during 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Several F1 fans took to Twitter to joke about how one of Haas' pit crew members tripped and fell during Nico Hulkenberg's pit stop. People humorously mentioned how Guenther Steiner will once again get on a call with Gene Haas, similar to how he did in Drive to Survive Season 5. Some even felt bad for laughing at the poor pit crew member, while others praised the cartoonish sound effect that was added to the video.

There were mixed feelings regarding the mishap during the pit stop. Some defended the team by explaining how tight the pit lane area can be and how these mistakes are okay, while others simply stated how funny the fall looked on camera. Since there was no official post or news about the pit crew member, it is safe to assume that the fall was not fatal and he did not hurt himself too much.

