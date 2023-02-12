How much does an F1 pit crew member earn?

The pit crew of an F1 team plays a crucial role in ensuring that their driver performs well at any given race weekend. Given the high-pressure nature of the job, it is no wonder that these individuals earn well annually. Let's take a look at the salaries of the unsung heroes of the sport.

Michael @JaMtoka #F1 2016 Monaco Grand Prix — Daniel Ricciardo spent "16 minutes" in the pit stop 2016 Monaco Grand Prix — Daniel Ricciardo spent "16 minutes" in the pit stop 😭😭😭😭 #F1 https://t.co/t7dfTOoJEM

The salary of an F1 pit crew member varies depending on a number of factors. These include their role within the crew, the team they work for, and their level of experience.

On average, F1 pit crew members can earn anywhere from $30,000 to $1 million per year, with the crew chief earning the most. Pit crew members' salaries can be heavily influenced by the success of the team, the performance of the car, and the overall budget of the team. Additionally, pit crew members may receive bonuses for their performance in individual races, as well as other incentives.

Here's a general outline of the salaries within the pit crew:

Personnel Per Race Annual Salary Race Winning Bonus Crew Chief $10,000 $1 Million $5,000 Refueling Person $5,000 $350,000 $2,500 Tyre Changers $5,000 $350,000 $2,500 Tyre Carriers $3,500 $270,000 $2,500 Jack Men $3,000 $150,000 $500 Wing Men $3,000 $150,000 $500 Stabilizer $2,500 $90,000 $250 Lollipop Man $1,500 $70,000 $250 Starter Man $750 $40,000 $250 Fire Extinguisher Man $500 $30,000 $250

Teams such as Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes tend to pay their pit crew significantly more money than smaller teams such as Haas and Williams. This disparity is due to the success these top teams have enjoyed over the years in comparison to smaller teams.

Why is F1 called Formula 1?

Team 55 @Team55_



The Ferrari crew surprised us with a perfectly timed pit stop to remove the tear-off stuck in Carlos Sainz's brake duct. ⏱️



Pay attention to the rear right wheel (top right corner of the video)! It's worth watching! #BrazilGP : Tear off in the brake duct? No problem!The Ferrari crew surprised us with a perfectly timed pit stop to remove the tear-off stuck in Carlos Sainz's brake duct. ⏱️Pay attention to the rear right wheel (top right corner of the video)! It's worth watching! 🇧🇷 #BrazilGP: Tear off in the brake duct? No problem! The Ferrari crew surprised us with a perfectly timed pit stop to remove the tear-off stuck in Carlos Sainz's brake duct. ⏱️ 💪Pay attention to the rear right wheel (top right corner of the video)! It's worth watching! https://t.co/gSft1ltKoH

The sport has become quite popular around the world, partly due to the influx of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means.

To properly understand the reasoning behind this cryptic name, it is worth looking at the history of the sport. The sport didn't exist in its modern form until 1946. This was when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) became the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of the sport.

Organizers of the sport decided to call the sport 'Formula 1' as they felt it best described the newly emerged post-World War 2 racing series. The "1" is meant to denote that this racing series is the premier class in its category, usually implying that the cars are the fastest in their class.

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and is all set to begin in March. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the current champions and will be looking to keep their sport at the top of the sport.

However, Mercedes and Ferrari have been touted to be in the championship battle from the very start of the season as well.

Poll : 0 votes