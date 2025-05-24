"F**king Lewis Hamilton": Max Verstappen rages at the Ferrari driver during the F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Max Verstappen raged out on Lewis Hamilton after the latter impeded him during the qualifying session at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The stewards put the situation under investigation right before Q1 ended.

Ferrari has looked strong so far on the streets of Monaco as Charles Leclerc led all three practice sessions leading up to the qualifying. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, has also showcased much better pace compared to earlier races this season.

As the cars hit the track for the qualifying session, the streets of the principality punished the drivers with multiple close calls and impeding scenarios. Hamilton and Verstappen shared a similar fate as the latter pushed for a lap.

Heading into turn 3 (Massenet), Hamilton failed to give him enough room to pass, and Verstappen had to abort the lap. Considering the speed he was carrying into the corner, it could have been a major crash. Subsequently, he lashed out on his team radio.

"Whoa! Mate! F*cking Lewis! Massive impeding there."

As it turns out, there was miscommunication between the Ferrari crew and Lewis Hamilton, who was told that Verstappen was slowing down, and so he did not move out of the way.

"You said he was slowing down mate! F*ck man!" Hamilton retaliated on his team radio.

Hamilton is currently in his first season with the Italian outfit, and despite their performance in 2024, they are currently struggling with pace.

Lewis Hamilton comments on Ferrari's "biggest weakness" in 2024

The weekend at Imola showcased a promising race pace for the Scuderia, however, they faced major issues during the qualifying session. Both drivers were eliminated in Q2, which hampered their chances for a possible podium battle.

Lewis Hamilton, who has clinched 104 pole positions, mentioned that the team's "biggest weakness" this year is their one-lap pace during the qualifying sessions. Furthermore, he suggested that he has some idea about the issues, and the team would be working on it.

"Clearly, our qualifying has been our biggest weakness so far this year," Hamilton told the media. "We’re not extracting the performance from the tyres, and that’s something we are working on. I had some ideas, the team had some ideas. And so we’ll try those this weekend [Monaco]," Hamilton said.

The team seems to have put some work into their car as they showcased much better performance during the practice sessions compared to their pace in the earlier races. While the clock still ticks down in qualifying, Ferrari seems to have a certain advantage over their competitors.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More