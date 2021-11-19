F1 2021: Where to watch Qatar Grand Prix practice sessions? Time, TV schedule & live stream

F1 is all set to travel to Losail International Circuit for the first-ever Qatar Grand Prix, with the weekend going back to having two qualifying sessions on Friday, followed by one on Saturday. The Qatar Grand Prix will be one of two brand new races introduced this year, the other being in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early next month.

The new circuit, which features only one DRS zone and 16 turns, is 5.380 km long and will be run over 57 laps. The weekend promises to bring excitement as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are all set to go head to head, while McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for third place in the constructors' championship.

The Qatar Grand Prix will feature all 3 practice sessions

With the São Paulo Grand Prix being the last of the newly-introduced sprint races, F1 is all set to go back to the traditional schedule for the race weekend.

The first two free practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) of the Qatar Grand Prix will be held on Friday followed by the third free practice session and qualifying on Saturday. The main race will be held on Sunday.

From 2021, all free practice sessions were shortened from 90 minutes to 60 minutes, forcing teams to change their data collection methods. All three practice sessions could feature a variety of simulations and set-ups, some favoring qualifying pace and others favoring race pace.

Honda Racing F1 @HondaRacingF1 🗣️ "With no actual track data, we have carried out plenty of simulation work ourselves and along with our two teams and we will have to wait until the start of free practice on Friday to see how well we have prepared." 🇶🇦 #PoweredByHonda 🗣️ "With no actual track data, we have carried out plenty of simulation work ourselves and along with our two teams and we will have to wait until the start of free practice on Friday to see how well we have prepared." 🇶🇦 #PoweredByHonda

TV Schedule for F1 Qatar Grand Prix practice sessions

The following is the TV schedule for the 2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix practice sessions:

USA

For fans in the USA, the first practice session (FP1) on Friday will begin at 5:30 AM ET. The second practice session (FP2) is also scheduled for Friday and will begin at 9:00 AM ET.

The third and final practice session (FP3) is scheduled for Saturday and will begin at 6:00 AM ET

UK

For UK viewers, FP1 is to commence at 10:00 AM GMT, while FP2 starts at 1:45 PM GMT.

FP3 is set to begin on Saturday at 10:45 AM GMT.

India

For Indian fans, FP1 is set to commence at 4:00 PM IST on Friday, while FP2 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

FP3 is set to begin at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you stream FP1, FP2 and FP3 of the F1 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

USA

Fans in the U.S. can watch practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch the practice sessions on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. All three live streams will also be available on Disney Hotstar+.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee