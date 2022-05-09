F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Miami GP?

Red Bull and Ferrari are going head-to-head in the 2022 F1 Constructor Standings, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battling each other for the win every race weekend. With yet another race weekend behind us, let's take a look at the 2022 Constructor Standings.

The Austrian and Italian teams are the ones to beat in 2022, having clearly developed the strongest cars after the regulation changes. Ferrari have been especially impressive, considering the rough patch they went through in the 2010s. However, Red Bull stands only six points behind the Maranello-based team after the 2022 Miami GP, where Max Verstappen took the win, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz following closely behind in P2 and P3 respectively. Red Bull's comeback has been impressive, as the team has been plagued with reliability issues since Bahrain's season opener.

While Ferrari and Red Bull now both have more than 150 points, Mercedes are currently P3 in the standings with 95 points. The German F1 team has some work to do before it can challenge the top two teams, given its porpoising issue, which has cost the team dearly .

Despite their woes, George Russell has been consistently scoring points for the Silver Arrows with a top-five finish in every race so far this season. Although Lewis Hamilton has struggled to find performance in 2022, his P6 finish in Miami has helped the team extend its gap to McLaren, who are in fourth place, with less than half of the German team's points.

Formula 1 @F1



Contact between Schumacher and Vettel



Schumacher's pursuit of his first points in F1 slips away



#MiamiGP #F1 LAP 54/57Contact between Schumacher and VettelSchumacher's pursuit of his first points in F1 slips away LAP 54/57 Contact between Schumacher and Vettel 💥Schumacher's pursuit of his first points in F1 slips away#MiamiGP #F1 https://t.co/kwdS0EXEx8

McLaren lead Alfa Romeo by 15 points, who have consistently finished in the top ten, thanks to former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver finished P7 in Miami, losing out to both drivers from his former team in the closing stages of the race.

Meanwhile, Alpine places sixth with 26 points, with Fernando Alonso showing promising pace at times. They lead AlphaTauri by 10 points, as the Scuderia goes through a rough patch with their car's performance.

Haas F1 is one point behind AlphaTauri, having now dropped out of the limelight after the first few races. The team failed to score any points in Miami, putting them on the backfoot for the next Grand Prix.

Aston Martin and Williams are the slowest teams on the grid in 2022, however, new-comer Alex Albon has put on a stellar performance for Williams and is the sole points scorer of the British team so far.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructor Standings after the Miami GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Ferrari 157 2 Red Bull Racing RBPT 151 3 Mercedes 95 4 McLaren Mercedes 46 5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 6 Alpine Renault 26 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 16 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 6 10 Williams Mercedes 3

With a plethora of races still to go, there is plenty of room for a shake up in the Constructor Standings.

