F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Azerbaijan GP?

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen secured his fifth race win of the 2022 F1 season this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. With the win, the Dutchman officially ended his streak of bad luck on the streets of Baku and extended his lead in the championship standings.

Simultaneously, Red Bull managed to make the most out of the weekend, taking home a whopping 44 points from the Grand Prix with a second-place finish and the fastest lap for Sergio Perez, who now stands second in the drivers' standings ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari had a weekend to forget with a double DNF that left the team with no points to take home, significantly impacting their place in the championship standings. Power unit issues for Charles Leclerc cost him his second-place standing against Sergio Perez, while Carlos Sainz, who was two points shy of securing fourth in the drivers' standings, now has a 16-point gap to George Russell as a result of hydraulic issues that forced him to retire his Ferrari.

The two DNFs made way for Mercedes, who secured third and fourth in the race, with George Russell taking his third podium of the season, allowing him to significantly extend his lead over Sainz.

Further down the top-ten, Kevin Magnussen lost his tenth-place standing to Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman secured his best result of the 2022 F1 season so far with a fifth-place finish in Baku, while Magnussen was forced to retire his car, bringing home no points from this weekend. Magnussen now stands twelfth, behind Fernando Alonso, who made up two positions with a seventh-place finish in the Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo now stands thirteenth, despite finishing the race in eighth ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris. He is followed by Sebastian Vettel, whose sixth-place finish in Baku pushed him to fourteenth in the standings. Yuki Tsunoda failed to score a point this weekend and now finds himself down in fifteenth.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 150 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 129 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 116 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 99 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 83 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 62 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 50 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 40 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 31 10 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 16 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 15 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 15 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 16 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 2 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0

