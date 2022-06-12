×
F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Azerbaijan GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Podium celebrations
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Jun 12, 2022 07:45 PM IST

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen secured his fifth race win of the 2022 F1 season this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. With the win, the Dutchman officially ended his streak of bad luck on the streets of Baku and extended his lead in the championship standings.

Simultaneously, Red Bull managed to make the most out of the weekend, taking home a whopping 44 points from the Grand Prix with a second-place finish and the fastest lap for Sergio Perez, who now stands second in the drivers' standings ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari had a weekend to forget with a double DNF that left the team with no points to take home, significantly impacting their place in the championship standings. Power unit issues for Charles Leclerc cost him his second-place standing against Sergio Perez, while Carlos Sainz, who was two points shy of securing fourth in the drivers' standings, now has a 16-point gap to George Russell as a result of hydraulic issues that forced him to retire his Ferrari.

The two DNFs made way for Mercedes, who secured third and fourth in the race, with George Russell taking his third podium of the season, allowing him to significantly extend his lead over Sainz.

Further down the top-ten, Kevin Magnussen lost his tenth-place standing to Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman secured his best result of the 2022 F1 season so far with a fifth-place finish in Baku, while Magnussen was forced to retire his car, bringing home no points from this weekend. Magnussen now stands twelfth, behind Fernando Alonso, who made up two positions with a seventh-place finish in the Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo now stands thirteenth, despite finishing the race in eighth ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris. He is followed by Sebastian Vettel, whose sixth-place finish in Baku pushed him to fourteenth in the standings. Yuki Tsunoda failed to score a point this weekend and now finds himself down in fifteenth.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT150
2Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT129
3Charles LeclercMONFerrari116
4George RussellGBRMercedes99
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari83
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes62
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes50
8Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari40
9Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault31
10Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT16
11Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault16
12Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari15
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes15
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes13
15Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
16Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes3
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes2
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari1
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari0
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0

