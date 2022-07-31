F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Hungarian GP?

Despite starting from P10, Max Verstappen drove a mega race this Sunday to secure his eighth race win of the 2022 F1 season at the Hungarian GP. He finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who gave Mercedes yet another double-podium result.

With this win, the Dutchman extended his lead in the drivers' standings by another 25 points and now holds a massive 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc, who stands second. Sergio Perez, who made it to fifth after starting the race in eleventh, is also quickly closing the gap to the Monegasque after Ferrari's tire strategy blunder cost Leclerc yet another potential podium finish.

Further down, George Russell took his fifth podium for Mercedes this weekend, pushing himself back into fourth in the drivers' standings. The Briton finished ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who drove quite an underwhelming race at the Hungaroring, finishing fourth, behind Russell. Although only two points separate the two drivers, Mercedes' consistently improving form certainly poses a threat to the Spaniard, since Lewis Hamilton is also quick to close the gap with a mere 10-point deficit against Sainz.

Valtteri Bottas retired from the race, while Fernando Alonso finished in the top 10 once again, bringing the two-time world champion closer to ninth in the drivers' standings. For the fourth consecutive time, Bottas' team-mate Zhou Guanyu failed to score an F1 championship point after finishing the race in 13th.

McLaren were hoping for a strong race, especially given Lando Norris' pace all weekend. The Briton started the race in the second row, and while he did not expect to be fighting for the podium, his goal was to finish ahead of Alpine. Norris did exactly that, although his teammate Daniel Ricciardo finished 15th.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel brought home the lone point for Aston Martin after finishing 10th ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll in 11th.

AlphaTauri had yet another nightmare of a weekend with both cars finishing the race outside the top 10, which was also the case with Williams and Haas.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Hungarian GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 258 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 178 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 173 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 158 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 156 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 146 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 76 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 58 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 41 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 19 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 16 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 16 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

