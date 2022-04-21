F1 2022: Where to watch Imola GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

Fans are rejoicing as it is almost time for the highly-awaited 2022 F1 Imola GP. The historic circuit has been a fan favorite for decades and has been a proving ground for many legendary drivers in the past. The iconic track made its return to the sport in 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the 2022 cars have not yet been driven there, the upcoming qualifying session holds additional value for teams.

The weekend will follow a 'sprint' format of qualifying, with the traditional qualifying session setting the grid for the sprint race instead. Qualifying for the sprint event will take place on Friday, April 22nd. The hour-long session is broken up into three parts, Q1, Q2, and Q3, with each lasting for 18 minutes, 15 minutes, and 12 minutes, respectively. F1 teams will have to work especially hard to qualify towards the front of the grid for the sprint race as incidents and collisions tend to occur in the midfield, ruining their chances in the sprint and main races.

Ferrari is the clear favorite heading into the weekend, having been 2022's dominant force so far. The Scuderia team leads both championships and would like to extend this lead at one of their home tracks in Italy.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Imola GP qualifying session

Here are the timings for the highly-awaited event taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

11:00 AM ET, Friday, April 22, 2022

UK

3:00 PM GMT, Friday, April 22, 2022

India

8:30 PM IST, Friday, April 22, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Imola GP qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

2021 Imola GP winner Max Verstappen is on the back foot heading into the weekend despite having a competent car. The Dutchman has been plagued by reliability issues so far, having failed to finish in two out of the three races. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is the man to beat this season, having won two of the three races so far this season - with a Grand Slam on the most recent weekend in Australia.

Edited by Anurag C