F1 2022: Where to watch Imola GP Sprint Race and Main Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

F1 is all set to go to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The sport returned to the historic venue in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, rousing interest from long-time fans around the world. The weekend will follow the 'sprint' format of qualifying, where the sprint race will set the grid on Sunday.

Sprint races were introduced by the FIA in 2021 and were generally very well received by fans as they gave them more action to look forward to. While a Grand Prix is raced over a distance of 300 kilometers (except Monaco), sprint races cover a distance of 100 kilometers, giving drivers and teams a glimpse into Sunday's action. Due to the sprint race, the Imola GP will have an alternate format, with only two practice sessions instead of three. The qualifying session will set the grid for the sprint race instead of setting the grid for Sunday's main F1 race.

This year, the FIA has made major changes to the sprint races, making them more valuable for teams. In the 2021 season, pole position was awarded to the driver who won the F1 Sprint. Max Verstappen picked up pole position at Silverstone while Valtteri Bottas did so at Monza and Sao Paulo. In 2022, however, pole position will be awarded to the driver who tops the qualifying session on Friday and starts on pole for the sprint on Saturday.

The biggest change introduced this year is the points distribution system. Instead of points being awarded to only the top 3 drivers as was done last season, this year, points will be awarded to the top 8 finishers. The driver who finishes P1 will get 8 points, and then every consequent finisher will get one less point until the 8th position driver gets 1 point.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Imola GP sprint race and main race

Here are the timings for the highly-awaited event taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

Sprint race - 10:30 AM ET, Saturday, April 23, 2022

Main race - 9:00 AM ET, Sunday, April 24, 2022

UK

Sprint race - 2:30 PM GMT, Saturday, April 23, 2022

Main race - 1:00 PM GMT, Sunday, April 24, 2022

India

Sprint race - 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, April 23, 2022

Main race - 6:30 PM IST, Sunday, April 24, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Imola GP sprint race and main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch both the races on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the races on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Catch the action live as F1 returns to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes will battle it out for the top spot in motorsport.

