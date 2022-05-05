F1 2022: Where to watch Miami GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

As the F1 circus steams into the Miami International Autodrome, fans from all over the world are excitedly looking forward to the inaugural Miami Grand Prix scheduled from May 6th to 9th, 2022. Marking the only new venue on the 2022 F1 calendar, the 5.41 km (3.36 mile)-long circuit is all set to welcome the new generation of cars in their first appearance in the United States.

With three straights and an equal number of DRS zones, the cars are expected to reach an estimated top speed of 320 kmph (198.84 mph). Simultaneously, the presence of 19 corners on the track will present slow-speed corners as well, making the car setups tricky. All in all, fans are in for a blazing-fast treat in the qualifying sessions.

Qualifying for the event will take place on Saturday, May 7th, ahead of Sunday's main race. This weekend marks a return to the standard format of qualifying i.e., not the Sprint format, which made its first appearance this season at the Imola GP two weeks ago. The hour-long session is broken up into three parts — Q1, Q2, and Q3 — each lasting for 18 minutes, 15 minutes, and 12 minutes, respectively.

While Red Bull and Ferrari are the favorites at the new circuit, last year's champion Mercedes is bringing in upgrades to its W13 car to make a difference in Miami. With teams relying on simulation runs so far, only time will tell if the developments bring any changes to real-time performance.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the inaugural Miami GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

4:00 pm EDT, Saturday, May 7, 2022

UK

8:00 pm GMT, Saturday, May 7, 2022

India

1:30 am IST, Sunday, May 8, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Miami Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Going into the Miami GP, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the drivers' standings, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez following in P2 and P3 respectively.

