F1 2022: Where to watch Miami GP Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

The 'Sunshine State' will see a blazing display of F1 brilliance as the inaugural Miami Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, May 8th, 2022. The Miami International Autodrome in Florida will play host to the second race of the 2022 calendar on American soil, as drivers take to the 5.41 km (3.36 mile)-long track.

The hotly anticipated event will see 20 drivers contest over 57 laps of the newly-laid circuit, covering a total distance of 308.326 km (191.585 miles). All of them will be fired up with the aim of etching their names in the record book as the first winner of the Miami GP.

Interestingly, Miami will mark the 11th venue to host an F1 race in the US, making it a record for hosting the sport at more circuits than any other nation.

Ferrari will go into the inaugural event as the leader of the constructors' standings, with Red Bull following closely behind. The Italian outfit also leads the drivers' standings, courtesy of its driver Charles Leclerc's stellar performance in the four races so far this season. Although the Prancing Horse had a rather disappointing weekend at the previous GP at Imola, it will be hoping to maximize its performance, and points, at the new circuit.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

3:30 pm EDT, Sunday, May 8, 2022

UK

7:30 pm GMT, Sunday, May 8, 2022

India

1:00 am IST, Monday, May 9, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Miami Grand Prix main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Only time will tell which teams will be able to understand the newly constructed track the best, giving them an edge over other competitors. Catch the action live as the sport heads to the US for the first of its two occasions in 2022.

Edited by Anurag C