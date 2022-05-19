F1 2022: Where to watch Spanish GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

The F1 juggernaut marks its return to Europe with Barcelona as its first stop. The 4.675 km (2.9 miles)-long Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona will host the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix this weekend from May 20th to 22nd.

The location of the circuit close to the factories of most teams makes it a prime location for introducing upgrades. The timing of the race in May also gives them enough headroom to fine-tune their additions. Teams bringing in upgrades hoping for a change or improvement in their fortunes is expected to be the major storyline for this race.

Having been on this circuit during pre-season winter testing, drivers are also well-versed with driving around in the newer iteration of F1 cars. Doing the same on a race weekend could spring a surprise or two, especially with the host of upgrades being brought in.

Qualifying for the event will take place on Saturday, May 21st, ahead of Sunday's main race. The hour-long session is broken up into three parts — Q1, Q2, and Q3 — each lasting for 18 minutes, 15 minutes, and 12 minutes, respectively.

Teams such as Alfa Romeo, Alpine, and Haas, that had a disappointing outing during testing, will be hoping for an improved performance during the race. Meanwhile, front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari will be attempting to build upon their strong foundations from the testing phase.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Spanish GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, May 21, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, May 21, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 21, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Going into the Spanish GP, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the drivers' standings, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez following in P2 and P3 respectively.

