F1 2022: Where to watch Spanish GP Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

The 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix will be underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, May 22.

The Catalan region will play host to the new generation of F1 cars for the second time, having welcomed them earlier during pre-season winter testing in February. Although the proceedings were all behind closed doors then, fans are welcome now to catch the action live from the stands at the 4.675 km (2.9 miles)-long circuit.

The event will see 20 drivers contest over 66 laps of the circuit, covering a total distance of 308.424 km (191.646 miles). With Red Bull's Max Verstappen hot on the tails of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque will be hoping to get the maximum points from this race to increase his lead in the drivers' standings.

Ferrari came away from the previous GP in Miami with two podium positions, courtesy of its drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing in P2 and P3 respectively. Despite that, the Italian outfit leads the constructors' standings only by 7 points ahead of rivals Red Bull. The Prancing Horse is, therefore, resting on its drivers to provide an exceptional showing at the venue to keep it in title contention.

With teams bringing in the most significant of their upgrades so far this season to Barcelona, fans can expect to see an exciting race that could possibly feature a shake-up of the existing pecking order.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Barcelona this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

9:00 am ET, Sunday, May 22, 2022

UK

1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, May 22, 2022

India

6:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 22, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Catch the action live as the battle resumes between the teams and their drivers at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

