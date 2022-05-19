F1 2022: Who has the most wins at the Spanish Grand Prix?

The 62nd edition of the iconic Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc leading the F1 championship by a significant margin. In the history of this Grand Prix, it is Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher who hold the record for the maximum race wins in Spain, with six victories each. The only two F1 drivers to have won a whopping seven world championship titles each, hold the maximum records for wins at several Grand Prix events, and share the record for this particular one.

The German drove his last F1 race back in 2012 at the Brazilian Grand Prix, before retiring from the sport for the second and last time. While Lewis Hamilton is still fighting in F1 and was even out there fighting for a record-breaking eighth championship title last season against Max Verstappen, it seems unlikely that the Briton will be taking home a victory at Barcelona this year, given his struggles so far.

Not only are Mercedes significantly behind in terms of pace when compared to Ferrari and Red Bull, but Hamilton has also been outperformed by his teammate George Russell on several occasions this season. This comes as a testament to the slim chances he has of standing on the top step of the podium at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lewis Hamilton "much more relaxed" going into the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Despite his struggles with Mercedes' 2022 challenger, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he is returning to Barcelona this weekend "much more relaxed". His new-found relaxation was reasoned out to the several years of data obtained from the circuit that allows for the teams to optimize their preparations ahead of the race weekend.

In a video on Petronas Motorsports' YouTube channel, the 37-year-old said:

“When you go to places like Barcelona, you have so much data from decades of driving there. You go there and it’s much more relaxed because we know more about it and it’s easy to prepare for.”

While Hamilton would certainly like to chase a record-breaking seventh race win in Spain this weekend, he is simply desperate for a strong result, if not a win, more than anything else.

