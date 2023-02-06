F1 2023 car launch: Alfa Romeo car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

The F1 launch season has been quite active in the past week with teams revealing their challengers, their liveries, and kits for the upcoming season of racing, with Alfa Romeo being next on the calendar to do so. There are high expectations from the team given the issues they faced despite having an experienced driver who has a history of winning.

Alfa Romeo will reveal their challenger, the C43, on February 7th, 2023, at 10 AM CET (9 AM GMT). The entire event will most probably be streamed on social media services, so fans will be able to watch them without issues. The event will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

The faces most likely to be seen will be both their drivers Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas along with their team representative, Alunni Bravi, who recently became a part of the outfit. He wasn't the only recent addition to the team as the Sauber Group saw a new CEO for themselves. Andreas Seidl, who previously worked for McLaren as their team principal, was appointed the Hinwil-based outfit's CEO during the team principal shuffles that the sport recently witnessed.

Will Alfa Romeo be more competitive in the upcoming season?

Alfa Romeo saw a rise in their performances last season compared to 2021. Although finishing 6th in the standings was pretty good compared to 9th in 2021, there were several chances where the team could have performed much better but couldn't. Some of the most prominent issues were the reliability niggles that almost all teams using Ferrari engines faced, including the Scuderia themselves. Both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas DNF'd in multiple races which left them short of points

However, heading into the 2023 season with changes in the team's personnel, Alfa Romeo is looking forward to being more competitive. Zhou, too, delivered impressive performances in many of the races. Although he didn't score too many points, he has certainly gained extensive experience in his first season as a Formula 1 driver and will use that to his good.

The team, which currently runs under the aegis of the Sauber Group, is one of the most historic teams on the grid. They still have a future in the sport as from 2026 onwards, Audi will be coming to their aid and it could prove to be significantly beneficial for them.

