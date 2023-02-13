F1 2023 car launch: Ferrari car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

As the 2023 F1 car reveals the month progresses, Ferrari will be the next big team to reveal their new car for next season. Since the Italian outfit is one of the most successful and oldest teams in the entire paddock, millions of people will be keeping an eye on them this season.

In the 2022 F1 season, the team lost the championship fight against Red Bull due to several driver errors and strategic mishaps. This year, Ferrari will be doing everything it can to bounce back and race harder.

Every year, the Tifosi army expresses their excitement and passion whenever the team reveals their new car. This year will be no different, especially because the overall performance of the car has drastically improved, so much so that the team can dream of winning championships once again.

To promote their car launch, Ferrari's social media team has published several posts on various social media platforms, including on their website. The team announced that they will be revealing their 2023 challenger, SF-23, on February 14th, at 11:25 am CET (10:25 am GMT, 5:25 am EST, 2:25 am PT). Of course, the live event will be watched by millions of Tifosi scattered all over the world. Hence, they can simply convert the given time according to their own time zones and be ready for the event.

Ferrari's official YouTube channel has even made an upcoming live stream page where fans can wait for the event to begin. This upcoming live stream page will first show a video of the SF-23's engine firing up as a trailer, followed by a static image and a countdown timer. Fans can also keep an eye on various official social media handles to get pictures and other content as soon as the car is revealed at the event.

There have been varied lengths of car reveal events this year, with Red Bull doing a full-fledged 1-hour show and AlphaTauri simply posting a 2-minute video revealing their car. However, since Ferrari is one of the top teams in F1, it is safe to say that we might have a long event.

Additionally, Ferrari recently appointed Frederic Vasseur as their new team boss. Hence, it is safe to say that the fans will hear from him at the event, along with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari team boss debunks 30 hp gain rumors for the 2023 F1 season

It was recently reported that Ferrari will be able to squeeze 30 more horsepower from their cars in the 2023 F1 season. However, their team principal, Frederic Vasseur, denies any gains in performance. He explained how the team is currently focusing on improving the reliability of the car, saying:

"I don't know where the numbers are coming from, but it's just a joke. We made some step but it's just about reliability. I think the performance last year of the engine was not an issue at all. The issue was the reliability and the first target is to fix it."

After the power unit freeze is imposed by the FIA, teams always try to increase the efficiency of the car to increase the performance of their power units. Hence, this speculation could also be true, even if Frederic Vasseur denies it.

