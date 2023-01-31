F1 2023 car launch: Haas car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

The 2023 F1 season is upon us as Haas is about to reveal their new car today, January 31st. The American outfit will be the first team to reveal their 2023 challenger to the world, followed by all others who will be doing so in February. After a long winter break, F1 fans will be eager to see the new cars that will be racing each other in the new season.

Haas has also recently joined hands with MoneyGram, who will be their title sponsor. Since the American team is not the strongest on the grid, this partnership will greatly help them reach the cost cap and invest more in their cars. The new sponsorships also mean that the livery might slightly change and have MoneyGram's logo on it.

A few hours ago, the team's official Twitter handle posted a picture of the livery reveal date and time along with the car's name, VF-23. Even though the American outfit does not have many fans and followers, it got thousands of likes and attention since they were the first team to reveal their 2023 F1 car and livery.

The car will be revealed on January 31, 2022, at 9 am ET (2 pm GMT), according to a tweet from the Haas F1 team. Since F1 fans are spread all over the world, they can simply convert the timings to their own time zones and prepare for the reveal.

Usually, car launch events are hosted online on the team's official website and through various social media accounts. Hence, users can keep an eye on Haas' YouTube channel, Twitter account, and official website to get the latest announcement of the VF-23. They might have a live stream of their car livery on YouTube and new pictures on their official Twitter handle.

However, it will not be a full-scale launch. They will only be showing the livery and the design of the car before it gets properly revealed during pre-season testing in February. We might hear from the team's 2023 driver line-up, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, team principal Guenther Steiner, and even the company's CEO, Gene Haas, but nothing can be said for certain.

Haas team boss believes the team did nothing wrong in the 2022 F1 season

Guenther Steiner recently reflected on his team's performance in the 2022 F1 season. Despite the team's failure to deliver and fight for a good midfield position, the American-Italian explained how several mishaps and problems were simply out of their hands.

Speaking to GPFans, Steiner said:

"No, I wouldn't say it wasn't sustainable. We started very well and then, for one reason or another, we lost a little bit of momentum. You can say, there was not one thing that was wrong."

Though the team looked strong at the start of the season, they quickly tumbled down the grid as other teams started developing their cars.

