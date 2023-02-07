F1 2023 Car Launch: Zhou Guanyu sets 'definitely higher' expectations from Alfa Romeo's new C43

Alfa Romeo F1 Racing recently launched their 2023 Challenger C43 to fans across the world on February 7th. The Swiss-based outfit presented the new livery with both their drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, in attendance. The duo led the team to sixth in the constructor's championship in 2022.

However, Zhou revealed that he expects the team to perform better in the upcoming season and build on their 2022 success. The Chinese driver is entering his second season at the pinnacle of motorsport after impressing everyone with his performances in his debut season.

Speaking to Alfa Romeo F1's official website, Zhou stated:

“I am happy to finally see the C43 being unveiled after all the behind-the-scenes work that has been done in the past months; I think we are sporting a beautiful new design for 2023, and I am looking forward to driving the car in Barcelona in the next days, before properly getting the season started with winter testing in Bahrain."

"Last year, the team made me feel at home from the very start, welcoming me and giving me time to learn and improve. The expectation for this year is definitely higher, and I will carry all the experience from my rookie season into 2023. I’m excited for what’s coming, and I’m fully ready to attack,”

"I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year" - Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas revealed that he was looking forward to driving the new C43 on track in the next couple of days in Barcelona. The Finn stated that he was confident that the team could aim for higher results this season after last year's success.

He said:

"The C43 is finally here, and I cannot wait to bring it out on track. I really like our new livery, I think it’s stunning, and a fine evolution from last year’s one. It’s been an interesting first season with the team, we made some pretty solid progress together, and now there’s only one direction to follow: up, higher, and better."

He added:

"There is obviously still work to do and things to improve, but I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year. I cannot wait to go back to racing, I am fully charged and eager to get the new season started,”

It would be interesting to see if Bottas and Zhou can guide the Alfa Romeo F1 team to new heights in the 2023 season.

