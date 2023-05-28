F1 2023 Constructor Standings after Monaco GP

Red Bull have extended their lead in the constructors' standings with Max Verstappen taking yet another race win at the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, despite Sergio Perez finishing outside the top 10.

The Austrian team has more than double the points of second-placed Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso secured his fifth podium of the 2023 F1 season as he continues his search for a much-awaited race win. However, Aston Martin are at risk of being overtaken by Mercedes, who currently stand third in the standings, only one point behind the Silverstone-based outfit.

In a post-race media interaction, Lewis Hamilton, who finished P4, admitted that the upcoming race in Spain holds the best chance of a win for the Silver Arrows, given the nature of the circuit. He said:

"Huge thank you to everyone back at the factory for bringing those upgrades. We kept it in one piece, we beat the Ferraris and we really got some great points as a team."

“Next week Barcelona is the best test circuit for us so it was really difficult here to know. The car felt very stiff, there are lots of bumps – I felt one particular part of the car that was better but I don’t know how that will be next week. I’m sure it will be a much better package next week.”

Ferrari remain fourth in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

In a post-race media interaction, Sainz said:

"High adrenaline, high excitement on the radio like always in Monaco. The first pit stop surprised me because I was on a very quick in lap on the hard tyre, thinking I was going to extend and overcut Esteban. We boxed and were one second behind which I didn't get. I will talk with them now."

"With the pit stop and rain coming, I thought we were going to use the hard for a bit longer. The second stop was one lap too late but that was probably my fault, trying to compensate the frustration from the first stop by trying something differently and I got it wrong."

With a spectacular P3 finish for Esteban Ocon, Alpine overtook McLaren in the F1 standings, to secure fifth position with 35 points to their name.

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructor Standings after the Monaco GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 249 2 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 120 3 Mercedes 119 4 Ferrari 90 5 Alpine Renault 35 6 McLaren Mercedes 17 7 Haas Ferrari 8 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 10 Williams Mercedes 1

Poll : 0 votes