F1 2023 Constructor Standings after Canadian GP

Red Bull recorded their 100th F1 win this weekend at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen taking his sixth win of the season. The team extended their tally in the constructors' championship to a whopping 321 points.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was absolutely thrilled with the result, regardless of Sergio Perez's subpar performance.

In a post-race media interview, Horner praised the team for their work, giving them credit for the phenomenal achievement of having won a hundred F1 races so far. He said:

"To get a century of victories, for the whole team, is an incredible, incredible achievement – and not just here but for all the people, the men and women back in the team that put in all the long hours."

"100 races is a lot, but 100 wins – that’s 27 percent of all the races that we’ve won, is an incredible statistic."

Former F1 driver Jenson Button, however, criticized Sergio Perez, admitting that he "expected more" from the Mexican this weekend. He said:

"His team-mate won the race and led every lap. I expected more. The first lap was fun. Checo is really good at fighting through the field, he's one of the best at that, but we didn't get that today."

"He was on a different tyre strategy but the Ferraris beat him by a big margin."

Perez finished the race in P6, behind the two Ferraris.

Mercedes maintained their second position in the standings with Lewis Hamilton securing his second consecutive podium this weekend, despite a disappointing day for George Russell, whose session came to an abrupt end in Montreal.

With a P2-finish, Fernando Alonso is now bridging the gap to the Silver Arrows, with a mere 13 points separating Aston Martin and Mercedes.

The Spaniard admitted that he believed this weekend it was possible to secure the race win that he has so desperately been working towards. He remained optimistic that the opportunity will come again in the future, as he endeavors to make it make to the top before the end of the 2023 F1 season. He said:

"At the moment I'm enjoying it. There is more to come. I want to win a race this year. Today I thought it was possible it Max had a little mistake or a bad pit stop but we were a little bit too far behind to force that error but the car is going in the right direction. More opportunities will come."

Williams took quite a step forward this weekend with a P7-finish for Alex Albon, pushing the team up to ninth in the standings, with a mere one-point deficit to Haas, who are eighth.

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructor Standings after the Canadian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 321 2 Mercedes 167 3 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 154 4 Ferrari 122 5 Alpine Renault 44 6 McLaren Mercedes 17 7 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 8 Haas Ferrari 8 9 Williams Mercedes 7 10 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2

