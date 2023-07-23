F1 2023 Constructors' Standings after Hungarian GP

Red Bull made F1 history by recording most consecutive wins by a constructor, with Max Verstappen taking a 12th-consecutive Red Bull win this afternoon at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The record was previously held by McLaren.

It would come as no surprise that the Milton Keynes-based team is currently leading the constructors' standings. They have a whopping 229-point advantage over Mercedes, who currently stand second.

In a post-race media interaction, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was understandably thrilled with the result. He said:

"As a young kid, I remember watching the McLarens of Senna and Prost achieving that incredible feat. To think we have now bettered that. They were an incredible team and Ron Dennis was an incredible team principal. It's something the whole team here in Budapest, in Milton Keynes and everyone behind the scenes, has worked so, so hard for. It will mean so much."

With two Red Bulls finishing on the podium on a historic day for the team, the Brit was equally thrilled to see the progress made by Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver was voted 'F1 Driver of the Day' for making his recovery from P9.

Horner praised 'Checo' for his drive, temporarily fending off rumors of Perez getting replaced in the team by the end of the season.

"He drove a great race today. His recovery and overtaking was brave, his pace was fast. The way he made the places - passing Carlos, passing Fernando, passing Piastri, the strategy that he had. He was on fire today. A race like that only gives you a huge amount of confidence. For me, that was a statement drive to say 'Don't write me off'.'"

While McLaren's record may have been broken by Red Bull today, there is no doubt that the team will be celebrating today's results. With Lando Norris taking his second-consecutive F1 podium ahead of Perez, and Piastri finishing close in P5, team boss Zak Brown seemed just as thrilled.

In a post-race media interaction, the American said:

"Great to have two, really three races, on the trot where drivers are doing a great job, pit stops are sound and reliability is good. We keep pushing. The car feels better, it doesn't feel substantially different. It's just putting more downforce down. We are still in need to work in the slow corners."

When speaking about the team's efforts to retain Lando Norris in the near future, he added:

"The way you keep him is give him a good racing car. He loves the environment. He loves the team and has been on this journey. Obviously, we were all a bit frustrated at the start of the year, so as long as we keep doing that, he will stick around."

Mercedes showed incredible pace this weekend with Lewis Hamilton taking the pole in Saturday's qualifying. However, both drivers finished outside the podium places but still took home a decent set of F1 championship points with a top-six finish for both cars. Both Ferraris and Aston Martins also finished in the top-10.

This was a particularly tough day for Alpine once again, given that both cars were forced to retire from the race within the very first few laps of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Hungarian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 452 2 Mercedes 223 3 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 184 4 Ferrari 167 5 Alpine Renault 87 6 McLaren Mercedes 47 7 Haas Ferrari 11 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 11 9 Williams Mercedes 9 10 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2