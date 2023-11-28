F1 2023: Estimated crash damages for all drivers as Max Verstappen and George Russell emerge with the least expenses

Formula 1
By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Nov 28, 2023 20:22 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying
Estimated crash damage for all drivers as Max Verstappen and George Russell emerge with the least expense (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The 2023 season of F1 came to an end and it was Max Verstappen who dominated, winning his third consecutive world championship. While he pushed himself to the limit throughout, there was one element that he was the least in.

F1 is a brutal sport. With the adrenaline pumping at speeds of over 200 miles an hour, there is always a chance for errors. Crashes are a big part of the sport, and although safety has increased tremendously in the past couple of years, it does not guarantee that expenses are not incurred in the teams' accounts.

According to statistics, F1 teams spent a whopping $39 million on repairs due to crash damages. While Logan Sargeant of Williams was on top of the list, it was Max Verstappen with the least amount spent on his car for damages.

Here are the estimated costs of all the drivers:

  1. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - $4,333,000
  2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - $3,644,000
  3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - $3,224,000
  4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - $2,999,000
  5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - $2,834,000
  6. Alexander Albon (Williams) - $2,786,000
  7. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - $2,576,000
  8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - $2,426,000
  9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - $2,271,000
  10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - $1,914,000
  11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - $1,557,000
  12. Nick de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) - $1,522,000
  13. Lando Norris (McLaren) - $1,452,000
  14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - $1,255,000
  15. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - $1,207,000
  16. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - $880,000
  17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - $830,000
  18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - $700,000
  19. George Russell (Mercedes) - $670,000
  20. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - $345,000

In the end, it was Williams that spent the most on damage repairs ($7,119,000) while Mercedes was at the bottom ($1,550,000).

Max Verstappen may dominate further with Red Bull finding 'room to improve'

Max Verstappen was dominant throughout the season. There are multiple records that he broke winning all but three of the 22 races. While he stated that a result like this would be hard to repeat after the race in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull seems to have found room for improvement already.

Team principal Christian Horner mentioned that the RB19 will go down in history as a very special car. Despite winning 21 out of the 22 races, however, he feels that there is room for improvement to win all the races in a season.

"This car is going to go down in the history books as a very, very special car," F1 quoted him as saying. "To have won 21 races out of the 22… just missing out in Singapore leaves room for improvement. But, I mean, what a year."

Max Verstappen has a contract with the team till the 2028 season. So he will be trying to win his fourth world championship in the upcoming season of Formula 1.

